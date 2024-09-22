Hayden Panettiere Reveals She 'Hadn't Slept in 2 Days' Before Alarming Interview: 'I Am a Work in Progress'
Hayden Panettiere is giving insight into what led up to that now-viral interview.
On Sunday, September 22, the former child star, 35, took to Instagram to address her recent alarming interview where her speech appeared slurred.
"I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine," she began in the update. "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."
"I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour," she continued of her demeanor. "The interview started well, and for the record, Its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading —especially as the subject matter became heavier."
Panettiere pointed out that she's still in the process of mourning after the tragic loss of her brother, Jansen Panettiere, in 2023. "Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it," the Nashville actress explained.
The mother-of-one also emphasized how the conversation around the video was concerning to her. "The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone," she added.
"For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are," Panettiere concluded the heartfelt post.
In the shocking sit down, the Tiger Cruise star, who has battled addiction issues in the past was sparked concern with how she was struggling to make sense during the interview. "What's really going on Hayden?? Cuz something ain't right..." one fan penned in the comments section of the clip.
"I see I’m not the only one that ran to the comments to figure out what is going on…kind of concerning," another added.