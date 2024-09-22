or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hayden Panettiere
OK LogoNEWS

Hayden Panettiere Reveals She 'Hadn't Slept in 2 Days' Before Alarming Interview: 'I Am a Work in Progress'

Photo of Hayden Panettiere.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere addressed her now-viral interview.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hayden Panettiere is giving insight into what led up to that now-viral interview.

On Sunday, September 22, the former child star, 35, took to Instagram to address her recent alarming interview where her speech appeared slurred.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere hadnt slept days before alarming interview
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere took to social media to address her controversial interview.

"I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine," she began in the update. "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."

"I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour," she continued of her demeanor. "The interview started well, and for the record, Its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading —especially as the subject matter became heavier."

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere hadnt slept days before alarming interview
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere said she hadn't slept in 'two days' before the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Panettiere pointed out that she's still in the process of mourning after the tragic loss of her brother, Jansen Panettiere, in 2023. "Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it," the Nashville actress explained.

The mother-of-one also emphasized how the conversation around the video was concerning to her. "The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere hadnt slept days before alarming interview
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere has been dealing with the loss of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettiere

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are," Panettiere concluded the heartfelt post.

In the shocking sit down, the Tiger Cruise star, who has battled addiction issues in the past was sparked concern with how she was struggling to make sense during the interview. "What's really going on Hayden?? Cuz something ain't right..." one fan penned in the comments section of the clip.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere hadnt slept days before alarming interview
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere alarmed fans while looking lethargic in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I see I’m not the only one that ran to the comments to figure out what is going on…kind of concerning," another added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.