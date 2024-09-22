Hayden Panettiere Reveals She 'Hadn't Slept in 2 Days' Before Alarming Interview: 'I Am a Work in Progress'

"I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine," she began in the update. "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."

"I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour," she continued of her demeanor. "The interview started well, and for the record, Its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading —especially as the subject matter became heavier."