Inside Hayden Panettiere's Last Hours: Applying Makeup at 10:30 a.m., Then Found 'Face Down in a Sitting Position' Hours Later

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Hayden Panettiere Spent Her Final Morning In Greenville

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere stayed in an Airbnb of Judson Mill Lofts apartment Greenville, South Carolina before her death.

Hayden had traveled from Los Angeles to Greenville the day before her death. She was staying at the Judson Mill Lofts apartment with Brian and Zach as she prepared to celebrate her upcoming birthday. Zach told investigators that he saw Hayden applying makeup before leaving for church. When he returned later, he tried to reach out to her and Brian through text but did not receive a response. Per a statement made to TMZ, Zach said, "I knocked loudly, which apparently woke Brian up from a nap they were both taking on the pull-out couch bed in the living room."

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Source: MEGA Image of Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson, who was with her during her final hours.

The report detailed what happened after the brothers found Hayden. Zach called 911 while Brian administered Narcan, and the two performed CPR. As they waited for emergency responders, they remained on the speakerphone call until the Fire and EMS team showed up. The brothers also noticed a change in Hayden's appearance. According to the report, she had turned "deep purple."

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was described as 'very good at hiding' her substance use by Brian Hickerson, according to the coroner’s report.

Hayden Panettiere's Cause Of Death Was Ruled Accidental

Source: MEGA Investigators found pressed pills and other items during the investigation.