Inside Hayden Panettiere's Last Hours: Applying Makeup at 10:30 a.m., Then Found 'Face Down in a Sitting Position' Hours Later
Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's final morning began quietly.
Per Radar Online, on August 16, the Scream VI actress was seen "putting on makeup" at around 10:30 a.m. while staying at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina.
Hours later, she was found unresponsive.
According to the coroner's report, Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson "discovered Hayden face down in a sitting position on a sofa bed with her legs crossed."
Hayden Panettiere Spent Her Final Morning In Greenville
Hayden had traveled from Los Angeles to Greenville the day before her death.
She was staying at the Judson Mill Lofts apartment with Brian and Zach as she prepared to celebrate her upcoming birthday.
Zach told investigators that he saw Hayden applying makeup before leaving for church.
When he returned later, he tried to reach out to her and Brian through text but did not receive a response.
Per a statement made to TMZ, Zach said, "I knocked loudly, which apparently woke Brian up from a nap they were both taking on the pull-out couch bed in the living room."
The report detailed what happened after the brothers found Hayden.
Zach called 911 while Brian administered Narcan, and the two performed CPR.
As they waited for emergency responders, they remained on the speakerphone call until the Fire and EMS team showed up.
The brothers also noticed a change in Hayden's appearance.
According to the report, she had turned "deep purple."
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A person whose name was redacted in the coroner's report and who was believed to be Brian told investigators he was unaware that Hayden was using illegal substances that day or the previous day.
He also described her as "very good at hiding them."
The report said Hayden had recently spent time in a rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California.
Hayden Panettiere's Cause Of Death Was Ruled Accidental
Per CBS News, the Greenville County Coroner's Office determined that Hayden's death resulted from the toxic effects of substances, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine.
Her death was ruled accidental.
Per The New York Times, investigators also reported finding blue pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, along with a straw and white powder, which was tucked away in a sunglasses case that sat inside her suitcase.
Prescription bottles were found on the kitchen table, while a small teal lunchbox containing glass vials and empty syringes was found inside the refrigerator.
Hayden was 36 when she died on August 16, shortly before her 37th birthday.