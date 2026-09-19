or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hayden Panettierre
OK LogoNEWS

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Reacts to Being Snubbed From Her Memorial

Image of Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson reportedly 'understands' why he was excluded from the upcoming celebration of life for his late girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere.

Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson reportedly "understands" why he wasn't invited to Hayden Panettiere's upcoming celebration of life.

Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38, were both left off the guest list for the private memorial honoring the late Nashville star, who died on August 16 at age 36. Despite the snub, sources said the brothers aren't challenging the family's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson 'Understands' the Memorial Snub

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Brian Hickerson reportedly respects the decision not to invite him to Hayden Panettiere's private memorial.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson reportedly respects the decision not to invite him to Hayden Panettiere's private memorial.

Sources close to Brian and Zach told TMZ that the brothers recognize the sensitivity surrounding Hayden's memorial and respect the decision not to invite them.

Despite being excluded, they reportedly hope the service will be a "beautiful celebration" of Hayden's life and legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson Is Reportedly Struggling With Hayden Panettiere's Death

image of Biran Hickerson is reportedly struggling with the loss of Hayden Panettiere in the weeks following her death.
Source: MEGA

Biran Hickerson is reportedly struggling with the loss of Hayden Panettiere in the weeks following her death.

Brian has reportedly been having an especially difficult time processing the loss.

Sources claimed he has lost approximately 40 pounds since Hayden's death and has struggled to regain a sense of normalcy. He reportedly still experiences moments when he expects to hear from her and wishes the tragedy could turn out to be a "horrible dream."

Article continues below advertisement

Brian and Zach Hickerson Were With Hayden Panettiere When She Died

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettierre

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Brian and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly with Hayden Panettiere when she was found unresponsive in August.
Source: MEGA

Brian and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly with Hayden Panettiere when she was found unresponsive in August.

Both brothers were present at the Greenville, S.C., Airbnb where Hayden was found unresponsive.

Zach reportedly discovered her, while Brian performed CPR and administered Narcan before emergency responders arrived. Panettiere was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Her official cause of death has not been released. Panettiere's representative called reports that she consumed a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill "unverified hearsay" and stressed that toxicology reports and the investigation remain pending.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Will Be Held in Malibu

Image of Hayden Panettiere will reportedly be honored by family, friends and former colleagues at a private celebration of life in Malibu.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere will reportedly be honored by family, friends and former colleagues at a private celebration of life in Malibu.

Approximately 150 family members, friends and former colleagues are expected to attend the private service at a church in Malibu, Calif.

The coastal location was reportedly selected because of Hayden's love for the ocean and whales. Brian and Zach aren't the only relatives absent from the guest list, as the late star's mother, Lesley Vogel, was also reportedly not invited.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Had a Complicated Relationship

Image of Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson had an on-again, off-again relationship that dated back to 2018.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson had an on-again, off-again relationship that dated back to 2018.

Hayden and Brian had an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to 2018. Their history included domestic violence incidents, and Brian pleaded no contest in 2021 to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

The two had reportedly reconnected before Hayden's death, though a source previously claimed she kept the reconciliation private from many friends.

Brian and Zach have denied having any involvement in Hayden's death, which remains under investigation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.