NEWS Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Reacts to Being Snubbed From Her Memorial Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson reportedly 'understands' why he was excluded from the upcoming celebration of life for his late girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere. Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brian Hickerson reportedly "understands" why he wasn't invited to Hayden Panettiere's upcoming celebration of life. Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38, were both left off the guest list for the private memorial honoring the late Nashville star, who died on August 16 at age 36. Despite the snub, sources said the brothers aren't challenging the family's decision.

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Brian Hickerson 'Understands' the Memorial Snub

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson reportedly respects the decision not to invite him to Hayden Panettiere's private memorial.

Sources close to Brian and Zach told TMZ that the brothers recognize the sensitivity surrounding Hayden's memorial and respect the decision not to invite them. Despite being excluded, they reportedly hope the service will be a "beautiful celebration" of Hayden's life and legacy.

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Brian Hickerson Is Reportedly Struggling With Hayden Panettiere's Death

Source: MEGA Biran Hickerson is reportedly struggling with the loss of Hayden Panettiere in the weeks following her death.

Brian has reportedly been having an especially difficult time processing the loss. Sources claimed he has lost approximately 40 pounds since Hayden's death and has struggled to regain a sense of normalcy. He reportedly still experiences moments when he expects to hear from her and wishes the tragedy could turn out to be a "horrible dream."

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Brian and Zach Hickerson Were With Hayden Panettiere When She Died

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Source: MEGA Brian and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly with Hayden Panettiere when she was found unresponsive in August.

Both brothers were present at the Greenville, S.C., Airbnb where Hayden was found unresponsive. Zach reportedly discovered her, while Brian performed CPR and administered Narcan before emergency responders arrived. Panettiere was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Her official cause of death has not been released. Panettiere's representative called reports that she consumed a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill "unverified hearsay" and stressed that toxicology reports and the investigation remain pending.

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Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Will Be Held in Malibu

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere will reportedly be honored by family, friends and former colleagues at a private celebration of life in Malibu.

Approximately 150 family members, friends and former colleagues are expected to attend the private service at a church in Malibu, Calif. The coastal location was reportedly selected because of Hayden's love for the ocean and whales. Brian and Zach aren't the only relatives absent from the guest list, as the late star's mother, Lesley Vogel, was also reportedly not invited.

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Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Had a Complicated Relationship

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson had an on-again, off-again relationship that dated back to 2018.