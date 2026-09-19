Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Reacts to Being Snubbed From Her Memorial
Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Brian Hickerson reportedly "understands" why he wasn't invited to Hayden Panettiere's upcoming celebration of life.
Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38, were both left off the guest list for the private memorial honoring the late Nashville star, who died on August 16 at age 36. Despite the snub, sources said the brothers aren't challenging the family's decision.
Brian Hickerson 'Understands' the Memorial Snub
Sources close to Brian and Zach told TMZ that the brothers recognize the sensitivity surrounding Hayden's memorial and respect the decision not to invite them.
Despite being excluded, they reportedly hope the service will be a "beautiful celebration" of Hayden's life and legacy.
Brian Hickerson Is Reportedly Struggling With Hayden Panettiere's Death
Brian has reportedly been having an especially difficult time processing the loss.
Sources claimed he has lost approximately 40 pounds since Hayden's death and has struggled to regain a sense of normalcy. He reportedly still experiences moments when he expects to hear from her and wishes the tragedy could turn out to be a "horrible dream."
Brian and Zach Hickerson Were With Hayden Panettiere When She Died
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Both brothers were present at the Greenville, S.C., Airbnb where Hayden was found unresponsive.
Zach reportedly discovered her, while Brian performed CPR and administered Narcan before emergency responders arrived. Panettiere was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Her official cause of death has not been released. Panettiere's representative called reports that she consumed a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill "unverified hearsay" and stressed that toxicology reports and the investigation remain pending.
Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Will Be Held in Malibu
Approximately 150 family members, friends and former colleagues are expected to attend the private service at a church in Malibu, Calif.
The coastal location was reportedly selected because of Hayden's love for the ocean and whales. Brian and Zach aren't the only relatives absent from the guest list, as the late star's mother, Lesley Vogel, was also reportedly not invited.
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Had a Complicated Relationship
Hayden and Brian had an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to 2018. Their history included domestic violence incidents, and Brian pleaded no contest in 2021 to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.
The two had reportedly reconnected before Hayden's death, though a source previously claimed she kept the reconciliation private from many friends.
Brian and Zach have denied having any involvement in Hayden's death, which remains under investigation.