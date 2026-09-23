Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Told Investigators She Had History of Drug, Alcohol and Nitrous Oxide Abuse
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere allegedly had a history of abusing nitrous oxide, among other things.
The actress' on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, reportedly told police about her history with substances after she died of an overdose on August 16 in Greenville, S.C.
Investigators sat down with Hickerson, who was present when the star was found unconscious, who told them that the Ice Princess star had struggled with addictions to drugs, alcohol and nitrous oxide.
Hickerson also allegedly told police that Panettiere had recently been released from a drug rehabilitation center in Malibu, Calif., per documents obtained by TMZ.
Panettiere was found unconscious by Hickerson and his brother, Zach, at an apartment complex where she was staying. As previously reported by OK!, the star was "deep purple" when she was spotted sitting face down on a sofa bed.
After failing to wake her, Brian reportedly administered two doses of Narcan while Zach called 911.
How Did Hayden Panettiere Die?
Police found "blue pressed pills" on a table near her body, with a straw alongside them. White powder was also located in a sunglasses holder inside her suitcase.
According to a report released by the Greenville County Medical Examiner, fentanyl, anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, a muscle relaxer and a drug used to treat major depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia were found in the actress' system.
Neither Brian nor Zach recalled seeing Hayden ingest illicit substances that day, but noted she was "very good at hiding them."
Her death was ruled an accident.
- Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Showed Cops a 'Bag of Medication' Actress Was Taking Before Her Death, Police Report Reveals
- Hayden Panettiere’s Abusive Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Was Emotionless Until Actress Was Pronounced Dead From Suspected Overdose, Police Report Reveals
- Hayden Panettiere Allegedly Overdosed and Secretly Entered Rehab Weeks Before Her Fentanyl-Related Death
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A source told TMZ that as the Drug Enforcement Administration investigates her case, officials have "zeroed in" on the star's longtime drug dealer in Los Angeles, Calif.
Per the insider, the dealer allegedly sold Hayden black-market drugs laced with fentanyl, possibly leading to her death. The actress allegedly exchanged a "slew of messages" with her supplier in the weeks before she passed away.
Neighbors admitted to witnessing exchanges between Hayden and three mysterious figures dating back to 2021, in which they would wordlessly drop unmarked parcels at her home.
Just a week before she passed, a similar package bearing the name "Brian" was dropped off, though it is unclear what the package contained or if it had any relation to her boyfriend.
Hayden Panettiere's 'Beautiful' Memorial
Neither Brian — who has spent time in jail for abusing the star — nor Zach were invited to Hayden's memorial service, which took place on September 19 in Malibu, Calif. The intimate celebration also failed to include her estranged mother, Lesley Vogel.
As OK! previously reported, Hayden's Nashville costars, Connie Britton, Beverly D’Angelo, Evan Ross, Cameron Richardson, Storm Santos and Caroline D'Amore were all in attendance.
According to TMZ, approximately 150 people paid their respects at the "beautiful" gathering.