Hayden Panettiere Rocked By Brother Jansen Death At 28 After Raging Drug Addiction Battle

hayden panettiere brother dead pp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Hayden Panettiere's brother has sadly passed away.

The actress' brother, Jansen, died at age 28 in New York City over the weekend. The cause of death is unclear at this time. The young man was Hayden's only sibling.

amfar gala los angeles hayden panettiere
Source: mega

On Monday, February 6, Janson showed off his street art skills on social media writing alongside the caption, "Graffiti is illegal."

The late creative was just like his older sibling, starring in early 2000's projects like Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and alongside Hayden in Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes.

hayden jansen
Source: mega

Hayden & Jansen in 2007

The heartbreaking update comes months after the Nashville star opened up about her past battle with addiction. "I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression. They hit close to home,” Hayden, who shares 8-year-old daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko, said of the hit ABC show. “My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working."

“But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without," she continued. “I was in a cycle of self-destruction."

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettiere
haydenpanettiereig
Source: @haydenpanettiere/instagram

The former child star explained how doctors warned her that if she did not get sober, her liver "would give out." Hayden was later admitted into a rehabilitation center, as well as inpatient therapies.

The blonde beauty also revealed her young daughter has not returned to the United States from Ukraine, where Klitschko is from despite having split custody of her. "I remember her dad calling me and he said, 'Kaya's going around and asking other women if she can call them mommy.' And my breath hitched and my heart stopped. And he was laughing," she revealed during a 2022 episode of Red Table Talk.

Source: OK!

"It was horrifying to me. He didn't get it as it was to me, who saw, you know, that's a trauma reaction. That's a cry for help," Hayden noted. "It was a trauma that she was experiencing, you know, me not being around. ... You can explain that to somebody who doesn't understand that concept or doesn't believe it until you're blue in the face."

TMZ was the first to report the death.

OK! Logo

