Hayden Panettiere Rocked By Brother Jansen Death At 28 After Raging Drug Addiction Battle

The former child star explained how doctors warned her that if she did not get sober, her liver "would give out." Hayden was later admitted into a rehabilitation center, as well as inpatient therapies.

The blonde beauty also revealed her young daughter has not returned to the United States from Ukraine, where Klitschko is from despite having split custody of her. "I remember her dad calling me and he said, 'Kaya's going around and asking other women if she can call them mommy.' And my breath hitched and my heart stopped. And he was laughing," she revealed during a 2022 episode of Red Table Talk.