Hayden Panettiere Pays Tribute to Brother Jansen on 1-Year Anniversary of His Tragic Death: 'I Keep Him in My Heart'

Feb. 20 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Hayden Panettiere is remembering her brother, Jansen, one year after his death.

The Nashville actress, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, February 19, to pay tribute to her late sibling, who tragically passed away from aortic valve complications and an enlarged heart at age 28.

haydenpanettierebrothertribute
Hayden Panettiere paid tribute to her late brother, Jansen.

"Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother’s passing," Hayden penned alongside a photo of herself and Jansen petting a dog on a beach.

"Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close. His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep. Rest in peace my brother. One day we’ll meet again. 🙏🏼❤️," she continued. "Thank you for all ur love."

haydenpanettierebrothertribute
Jansen Panettiere's cause of death was due to aortic valve complications and an enlarged heart.

The Perfect Game actor was found unconscious in his New York City home in February 2023. The family later confirmed Jansen's passing in a statement which read, "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit."

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," they continued. "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

haydenpanettierebrothertribute
Jansen Panettiere was found unconscious in his New York City apartment.

As OK! previously reported, the Tiger Cruise actress was devastated by the loss. "Hayden is inconsolable," a source claimed at the time. "Jansen wasn't just her brother. He was her confidant and best friend. They had both been burned by Hollywood and shared the experiences with each other."

The star's inner circle was also worried she would fall back into her bad habits, as she's struggled with an addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. "This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," she revealed in a 2022 interview of her obstacles. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."

haydenpanettierebrothertribute
Hayden Panettiere has been candid about her struggles with alcohol and prescription pills.

"They were to make me peppy during interviews," she said about why she self-medicated. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."

