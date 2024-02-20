Hayden Panettiere Pays Tribute to Brother Jansen on 1-Year Anniversary of His Tragic Death: 'I Keep Him in My Heart'

The Perfect Game actor was found unconscious in his New York City home in February 2023. The family later confirmed Jansen's passing in a statement which read, "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit."

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," they continued. "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."