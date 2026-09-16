Hayden Panettiere's Troubled Ex in Motorcycle Crash: Watch Horrifying Footage

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Hayden Panettiere's troubled ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was caught in a collision on Sunday, September 13, in Greenville, South Carolina. Per footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Brian was traveling on his motorcycle with his brother Zach Hickerson when their bike clipped a car in traffic. Zach could be seen getting flung from the back of the bike on the road. He also appeared to be injured, as he could be seen hobbling in pain while his younger brother helped him reach the curb before zooming away on his Suzuki Hayabusa, leaving his sibling on the road alone to deal with the aftermath.

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Brian Hickerson and Zach Hickerson Were Caught in a Collision

Source: @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM Brian Hickerson and Zach Hickerson got into a crash right after Zach got out of custody on Sunday.

Per the outlet, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m., right after Brian picked Zach up from Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held on a disorderly conduct charge after getting involved in a brawl the night before. Although it is unclear whether the 38-year-old’s injuries were serious or not, he did seem to lose a shoe during the accident.

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Source: @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM Zach Hickerson was taken into custody for disorderly conduct after Saturday night's brawl.

The brothers, both of whom dated the late actress at different times, are seemingly going through a tough phase in the wake of her sudden death. On Saturday night, they found themselves in a confrontation with law enforcement that ended with both being handcuffed, per the Daily Mail. Although Brian, who reportedly got injured in the fight, was released shortly after, Zach was taken into custody and was released the next day after paying a $257.50 personal recognizance bond.

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Hayden Panettiere's Ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s Loved Ones are Worried About Him

Source: MEGA Sources revealed that Brian Hickerson is reportedly not coping well with Hayden Panettiere's death.

The 37-year-old’s friends and family are reportedly worried about him as he seems to be having a tough time coping with the mom-of-one’s death. Per the outlet, he has already lost 40 pounds in the month following Hayden's tragic death at the age of 36 on August 16. Although a concrete cause of death is yet to be determined, initial reports from the coroner suggested that a possible fentanyl overdose could have contributed to her sudden passing. The publication also reported that Brian has reportedly barely left his grandmother’s house in the weeks after the tragedy. “Brian is not dealing with things well,” a friend of the aspiring actor told Daily Mail.

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere started dating in 2018.