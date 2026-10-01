Hayden Panettiere Received Welfare Check After 'Concerned' Friends Said She Was 'Not Answering the Phone' 1 Week Before Fatal Overdose: Report

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Hayden Panettiere was the subject of a welfare check just one week before she died from a drug overdose, a new report revealed. According to a call record from the Los Angeles County police department, loved ones called authorities after the subject had not been heard from by friends or family.

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'There Was Concern'

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was allegedly not answering the phone.

While the record did not reveal whose home police were called to, those close to Panettiere confirmed that law enforcement conducted the check at her West Hollywood, Calif., apartment. "She had become unresponsive to many people in her circle and there was concern," an insider revealed. Per the call log, which was heavily redacted, friends and family had become alarmed after the unidentified white female was "not answering the phone." When police arrived, it was allegedly her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who answered the door. He reportedly told police Panettiere was "sick all day and did not feel good."

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Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson allegedly answered the door when police arrived at Hayden Panettiere's home.

According to an insider, "after being hospitalized a week before her passing,” Panettiere “informed a friend who came to see her that Brian had taken her phone." The emergency call was made around 10 p.m. on August 9. Panettiere was found dead at an apartment in Greenville, S.C., on August 16. Previous reports suggested that Panettiere was in rehab for several weeks before she passed away. Hickerson was with Panettiere when she was found unconscious after ingesting a combination of fentanyl, anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, a muscle relaxer and a drug used to treat major depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. No further calls were made to the home between the early August incident and Panettiere's death. However, prior call records showed several incidents in 2025.

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Prior 911 Calls

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's apartment complex was the subject of multiple 911 calls.

Police reports detailed an unidentified man attempting to enter an apartment within Panettiere's complex on August 4, 2025, though he "left the location" by the time officials arrived. Authorities noted that the man's presence was an "ongoing issue" and advised residents to "change the locks." A month later, police responded to an "ongoing issue" with an unidentified white man who "refused to leave" the building's garage. It was previously reported that Panettiere's neighbors were instructed to call 911 if Hickerson was spotted in the neighborhood. The man had a tumultuous relationship with the actress since they began dating in 2018, as Panettiere accused him of physical abuse on multiple occasions.

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson was sentenced to prison for violence against Hayden Panettiere.