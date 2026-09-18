The Heartbreakers Reunite for the First Time After Passing of Tom Petty With New Frontman Chris Stapleton: Watch

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Nearly nine years after Tom Petty died in 2017, members of the Heartbreakers reunited onstage with Chris Stapleton. Per People, the band performed at the Americana Honors & Awards gala on Wednesday, September 16, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Stapleton stepped in as frontman for three of Petty’s best-known songs: "Breakdown," "American Girl," and "You Wreck Me." The first two performances featured original Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch, and Ron Blair.

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Source: MEGA The Heartbreakers’ original lineup reunited for the first time since their 2002 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

It marked the first time that lineup performed together since Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Lynch left the group in 1994, while Blair departed in 1982 before returning in 2002 following the death of his replacement, Howie Epstein. For "You Wreck Me," drummer Steve Ferrone and multi-instrumentalist Scott Thurston also joined the group. Ferrone replaced Lynch in 1994, while Thurston officially became a member in 1991.

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Chris Stapleton Honors Tom Petty

Source: MEGA Chris Stapleton reflected on Tom Petty’s lasting musical influence while presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stapleton also presented Petty and the Heartbreakers with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. "It transcends genre, it transcends Americana," Stapleton said of Petty’s music. He continued with a personal reflection. "It heals and makes you feel good and makes you want to drive too fast," he said. "And it makes you want to play music, that’s what it did for me. So, tonight, it’s my honor and I’m proud to present the Americana Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers," Stapleton added.

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Source: MEGA Tom Petty's daughter Adria Petty accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her father and the Heartbreakers.

Tom’s daughter, Adria Petty, accepted the honor for her father and his band. "It’s so cool," she gushed. Adria also spoke about her father’s lasting legacy. "There would be a thousand-watt smile on his face. My dad achieved a lot in his short 66 years… He was a standard bearer for decency and integrity in business practices… He was one in a billion," she said.

Dolly Parton and Robert Plant Also Receive Honors

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton and Robert Plant received Lifetime Achievement Awards during the event.