The Heartbreakers Reunite for the First Time After Passing of Tom Petty With New Frontman Chris Stapleton: Watch
Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:33 a.m. ET
Nearly nine years after Tom Petty died in 2017, members of the Heartbreakers reunited onstage with Chris Stapleton.
Per People, the band performed at the Americana Honors & Awards gala on Wednesday, September 16, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Stapleton stepped in as frontman for three of Petty’s best-known songs: "Breakdown," "American Girl," and "You Wreck Me."
The first two performances featured original Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch, and Ron Blair.
It marked the first time that lineup performed together since Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
Lynch left the group in 1994, while Blair departed in 1982 before returning in 2002 following the death of his replacement, Howie Epstein.
For "You Wreck Me," drummer Steve Ferrone and multi-instrumentalist Scott Thurston also joined the group.
Ferrone replaced Lynch in 1994, while Thurston officially became a member in 1991.
Chris Stapleton Honors Tom Petty
Stapleton also presented Petty and the Heartbreakers with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
"It transcends genre, it transcends Americana," Stapleton said of Petty’s music.
He continued with a personal reflection.
"It heals and makes you feel good and makes you want to drive too fast," he said.
"And it makes you want to play music, that’s what it did for me. So, tonight, it’s my honor and I’m proud to present the Americana Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers," Stapleton added.
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Tom’s daughter, Adria Petty, accepted the honor for her father and his band.
"It’s so cool," she gushed.
Adria also spoke about her father’s lasting legacy.
"There would be a thousand-watt smile on his face. My dad achieved a lot in his short 66 years… He was a standard bearer for decency and integrity in business practices… He was one in a billion," she said.
Dolly Parton and Robert Plant Also Receive Honors
Dolly Parton and former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant also received Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Parton accepted her honor through a video recorded before her death.
"It’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association," Parton said in the video.
She then reflected on a pivotal period in her career.
"It’s that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album, 'Hungry Again.' And that project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways," Parton said.
"Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts. I want to thank everyone at the AMA for recognizing me with this award. It’s a great honor truly, and just know that I will always love you," she concluded.