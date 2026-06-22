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Kelly Osbourne Honors Late Dad Ozzy on Her First Father's Day Without the Rocker: 'I Will Never Stop Missing You'

photo of Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne gushed over her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne, on Father's Day.

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June 22 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne shared a touching tribute to late dad Ozzy Osbourne on her first Father's Day without the music icon.

On Sunday, June 21, Kelly uploaded numerous photos on Instagram of them together, spanning from her childhood to last year.

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'Until We Meet Again'

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Photo of Kelly Osbourne shared a touching tribute to her late dad on Father's Day.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne shared a touching tribute to her late dad on Father's Day.

"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments. the advice I need, The joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she wrote. "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"

"I will never stop missing you," the Fashion Police alum, 41, added. "It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again! 💔."

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Kelly Osbourne Shared an Old Text Message From Her Dad

Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne shared plenty of throwback family photos.

The mom-of-one also shared a screenshot of an old text the rocker — who struggled with Parkinson's disease before he passed away at age 76 in July 2025 — sent her.

"Whenever I'm feeling sick and miserable, all I have to do is watch the video you sent of little Sid in the bath and it make [sic] me so happy that it all just go [sic] away. It really dose [sic]," Ozzy told her, mentioning the toddler she shares with ex-fiancé Sid Wilson.

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Photo of Ozzy Osbourne gushed over the love he had for his grandson in an old text to Kelly.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Ozzy Osbourne gushed over the love he had for his grandson in an old text to Kelly.

"I just wish you were both still here and I really love the both of you. All I want is for the two of you to be happy and if there is ever anything you need from me you only need to ask," the father-of-six said.

The Black Sabbath band member then touched on his retirement.

"I have decided that the days of gigs for me are over because I need my health a lot more. I don't know how I'm gonna do back in England without seeing all of my family, you all mean the world to me but I'm sure we will all work something out," he noted. "God bless the both of you. I love you."

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Ozzy Osbourne's Death Took a Toll on Kelly Osbourne's Well-Being

Photo of The mom-of-one lashed out at people commenting on her thinner appearance.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

The mom-of-one lashed out at people commenting on her thinner appearance.

As OK! reported, Kelly and the rest of the family struggled after the musician's sudden passing, leading to noticeable weight loss for the fashionista.

She hit back at people criticizing her thin appearance, dismissing rumors she was on Ozempic.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life," she expressed. “So to all those people, 'f--- off.'”

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Photo of Kelly Osbourne lost weight as she 'struggled' with Ozzy's death.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne lost weight as she 'struggled' with Ozzy's death.

In another social media post, Kelly wrote, "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something, kicking me while I’m down, spreading my struggles as gossip and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength."

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