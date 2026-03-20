TRUE CRIME NEWS Suspect DNA Is Likely All Over Nancy Guthrie's Home, Forensic Scientist Says Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH A forensic scientist surmised that Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper left loads of his DNA in her home when she was abducted. Lesley Abravanel March 20 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A forensic DNA expert believes the person who took Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, left enough DNA in her home that will eventually lead to solving the baffling case. Forensic DNA analyst Suzanna Ryan, Laboratory Director at Pure Gold Forensics, explained on “The Megyn Kelly Show” how the case might be solved through genetic genealogy, the combination of DNA testing with traditional, record-based genealogy to determine biological relationships and ancestral origins. DNA Labs International is currently testing evidence in Florida, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated that while DNA evidence is likely key to an arrest, it presents significant challenges.

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Source: ABC NEWS 15 ARIZONA Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Suzanna told Megyn how they should search the CODIS database — the FBI-developed, nationwide, tiered DNA database system that stores, compares, and links genetic profiles from crime scenes, convicted offenders and missing persons to identify suspects — for a relative of the unknown perpetrator. “If they don’t have a match, genetic genealogy is pretty much one of the only ways that I think this case might be solved,” she said. The forensic scientist said that the suspect had left plenty of DNA in the house from which Nancy was likely taken. She was last seen on the evening of January 31 and reported missing on February 1.

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Source: MEGA The suspect's DNA might be in Nancy Guthrie's home.

“The longer he spends there, anytime he’s touching anything — even that mask that he has on — his DNA is going to be sort of flopping off the skin cells on that mask and DNA that can just stay on just stay on the inside of the mask,” she explained. “It’s a tiny little cell. It’s going to go through to the outside, and he could be picking up DNA from his mask from his clothes, you know, so it’s very easy to transfer DNA, and even though he was covered, I do think that there’s a good possibility he left DNA behind,” she added. Suzanna surmised that the suspect blanketed Nancy’s home with the suspect's DNA.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie has pleaded for someone to come forward with information.

“We know that people can leave DNA even when they’re wearing gloves because people have a very common habit of touching their own face or hair or skin and other body parts, so anything that wasn’t covered if he’s touching it, he’s touching that flashlight in his mouth,” she said. “Now he has his saliva all over his hands, so I would definitely be looking at the entry points and exit door knobs, light switches, so let’s say Nancy was in bed at this time. Well, he may have gone up to her and shaken her shoulder to wake her if she’s under the covers,” she added.

Source: UNSPLASH Nancy Guthrie was reportedly abducted from her home.