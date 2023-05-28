Heather Dubrow Teases 'Incredible' New Season of 'RHOC' and Working With Mark Cuban on New Fireside Network
Heather Dubrow is taking her iconic lifestyle brand to a new level!
While the reality star is busy gearing up for the highly anticipated 17th Season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dubrow also dove into an all-new venture alongside Shark Tank star Mark Cuban — her own network on Fireside, a new interactive streaming platform.
The actress chats exclusively with OK! about her mission for her very own network, what it was like working with the business mogul and what Bravo fans can look forward to with the latest installment of the beloved reality series.
"This kind of fell into my lap," Dubrow laughs about the exciting project. "As a matter of fact, Melissa Rivers is the one that introduced me to Fallen Fat, who introduced me to Mark Cuban and got me involved in this project. When they explained it to me, I was blown away because coming from live theater and then live TV and podcasting and all the things that I've done — it's the best of all worlds!"
For the "Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow" podcast host, this new outlet will allow her to get closer with her fans. "To have that interactivity with your community is incredible. I'll do a podcast and have conversations and then I'll get messages from my audience days later. By the time I respond to them, that's old already. So this way we were getting feedback in real time," she gushes. "We get to hang out in a way that we couldn't before and create this amazing community."
Luckily for RHOC fans, viewers will be able to see how the new project unfolded in real time — with Cuban even making a cameo appearance!
"What's amazing is, obviously it's a reality show and they're following our lives and sometimes people want to participate, and sometimes they don't," she says of the entrepreneur. "What I found incredible about this whole season is so many things happened in my life in real time when the cameras just happened to be there. Hanging out with Mark, talking about the network and going through all of it. It was very special."
That's not the only exciting aspect of the new season! Fan favorite Tamra Judge is set to return as a full time cast member and OG Vicki Gunvalson will make a few appearances alongside some new reality star faces!
"I like having new people. I always think it adds a different dynamic to the group," Dubrow notes. "Vicki and I — it's not like we're great friends — but we have a history together so every time I'm with her, I feel like we go right back into it. We have fun together!"
"I've always loved Tamra," the star clarifies. "We always had so much fun on the girls trips together and I was very excited that she was coming back."