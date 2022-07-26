"I thought my phone's gonna ring next," Gunvalson says of the possibility of Bravo reaching out. "Then I asked her, if she was asked for a friend or full time role and she goes, 'They want me back full time.' I thought, 'Okay, well I have to be happy for it,' she really wants it really bad. She's so good on TV."

"I'm gonna miss filming with her," the businesswoman explains of her good friend. "It was tough. It was good that we both got fired at the same time, but then I thought we'd be hired back at the same time. I don't really know what [Bravo's] long term goal is. I just have to take it as it comes."

Despite not being asked to return to the franchise just yet, the mother-of-two did thrill fans on season two of RHUGT, despite recovering from COVID right before and being broken up with by Steve Lodge three days into filming.