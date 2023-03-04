'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender: 'We Are Proud To Be Your Parents'
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow’s youngest child came out as transgender.
On Saturday, March 4, the reality TV personality uploaded a photo to celebrate International Son’s Day. The snapshot pictured a beach on a sunny day with the name “Ace” written in the sand.
“We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️,” the actress gushed. “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans."
The mother-of-four continued, “Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him — we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”
Heather finished the loving post with a statement of complete support for her child.
“All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents," she confessed. "Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️."
Fans took to the comment section to share their praise for Heather and her family.
“Best. Mom. Ever. There is no greater gift you can give to your child then loving them for exactly who they are ❤️,” said one user, while singer Lance Bass playfully punned the Braovlebrity was “Acing the mom thing!”
Many others voiced their admiration for Ace himself, with one user writing, “Yay Ace! Here’s to celebrating your authentic self and living out loud!”
Heather’s husband, Terry Dubrow, also left a message that read, “Thank you all for spreading the love.”
Heather, 54, and Terry, 64 have been married since 1999 and share four children — twins Nick and Max, 19, Kat, 16, and Ace, 12.
The brood lives in their Orange County mansion, where the public figure filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County.
The fashionista also didn't forget to shout out her eldest son on the special holiday.
“Happy International Son’s Day to my first born!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Nick on the beach. “I love you @nickdubrow!!! (thanks for inviting us on your spring break trip!).”
