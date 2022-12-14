Heather Gay Gives Advice For Surviving Group Vacations After 'Below Deck Adventure' Debut: 'Lock The Door!'

MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMA

"They called me and said, 'We have an opportunity for you to go to Norway on a yacht if you're interested. Do you have seven friends that would wanna go?'" the Beauty Lab + Laser founder reveals how it all came together. "I said, 'Yes, of course I do!' I didn't even hesitate."

"I just invited people that I knew would be easy, low stress, fun and up for anything," she continues. "A lot of us had been through some hard times, and I wanted to find a way to give him a little bit of a feel-good moment. We were all kind of broken bad Mormons that needed a flex and this was our way to celebrate each other and celebrate adventure."