Jen Shah Declares Her Innocence In 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Trailer

Smith, who was heavily featured on the show as the businesswoman's right hand man, and Shah were both arrested in March of 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In the clip, the embattled reality star can be seen making her way out of the New York City courthouse following her guilty plea in July. Shah's sentencing, where she faces up to 30 years in prison, is set to take place on November 28.