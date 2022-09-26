'RHOSLC' Star Brooks Marks Talks Protecting Family From Glaring TV Cameras & His New Show 'Growing Up Reality'

"All of these people who grew up on reality TV is such a gateway to such a larger conversation," the Brooks Marks founder explains. "Just like virality and the influencer celebrity that you see on social media, to hear what they go through to get to the point that they're at. It's like an unspoken conversation that I feel like a lot of people are curious about. So I think that Growing Up Reality is providing insight to that to an extent."

In the new web series, out every Thursday on YouTube, Brooks chats with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Riley Burruss, amongst others, as they get real about what it's like to live with the cameras following yourself and the people you care the most about.

"I think the conversations were extremely interesting," he continues. "I didn't anticipate the conversations flowing as well as they did. I found myself not even reading the cards half the time and we were just fully in a conversation."