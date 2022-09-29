'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Claimed To Have Made 'Millions' As Whoopi Goldberg Roasts Her On Live Television
This didn't age well. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah alleged to have made millions in an unearthed interview from 2019 prior to her pleading guilty for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme which primarily targeted the elderly.
“What I’ve done for the last 20 years is direct response marketing. I make millions,” the reality star claimed in a confessional from season one of the hit Bravo show which airs in the first three minutes of tonight's season three premiere. “Hey, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do for money. I’m like the Wizard of Oz."
In another high stakes moment within the preview of the season, Shah heartbreakingly laments, “I want to f**king kill myself and just not be here. Everything’s been taken away from me. Everything!"
In a shocking twist from their feud the season prior, the disgraced star has been able to lean on former frenemy Meredith Marks, who recently publicly stated that she was standing by Shah as she needed “support from people around her.”
During the Wednesday, September 27, episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg reacted to the clip of Marks adding, "Well, maybe the old folks that she defrauded might also need some support around them as well."
“When it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving," the actress commented about Shah's crimes. "I’m just not because that’s low-hanging fruit. I’m glad you realized you did something wrong and I commend you but I’m not going to be your friend for a while until I get over that.”
"Not that you were looking for me to be your friend anyway,” Goldberg joked. “But still for me, when you mess with old people and little kids…”
However, fellow panelist Sunny Hostin gave Shah the benefit of the doubt adding that there’s a “rehabilitative” component to admitting guilt and during these times “you need your friends.”