Heather Graham Jokes Her Secret to Hollywood Success Was Never Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Island

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Heather Graham — who has been a mainstay in Hollywood since the 1980s, starring in iconic projects such as The Hangover, Scream 2 and the upcoming Carrie series — attributes her lifelong success to never once stepping foot on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous s-- abuse island.

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Heather Graham Calls Herself 'Hardworking'

Source: MEGA Heather Graham has been acting in Hollywood since the 1980s.

Graham, 56, recently spoke to Us Weekly in a wide-ranging interview about how far she's come. “I never went to Jeffrey Epstein’s island,” she joked. “I’m thinking about [that topic] too much. I am very hardworking, and I feel like I’m meant to be doing this,” she said.

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The Actress Loves That She Can Support Herself Financially

Source: MEGA 'I love what I do and I’m always trying to learn,' Heather Graham dished.

“I recently started working with a new acting coach, and I love what I do and I’m always trying to learn and do it as well as I can,” Graham went on. Elsewhere in the chat, the Boogie Nights alum noted how she’s happy she’s able to support herself financially and not depend on anyone else for help.

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Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide in Jail on August 10, 2019

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died while in jail back in 2019.

“I’m grateful I can support myself financially. I don’t need to go to a guy [and say], “Can I please buy this?” And I’m grateful I get to do what I love. I love movies and TV, and I get to meet all these interesting people. You can always say, 'I wish I had this or that,' but I’m very grateful for what I have,” she said. As for Epstein, the financier died in jail in August 2019 and was linked to many, many celebrities and other A-list figures such as the former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Michael Jackson. Names of Epstein’s associates and friends were exposed in the treasure trove of over 3 million files and emails the DOJ released earlier this year.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.