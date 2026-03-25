Heather Graham Jokes Her Secret to Hollywood Success Was Never Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Island
March 25 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Heather Graham — who has been a mainstay in Hollywood since the 1980s, starring in iconic projects such as The Hangover, Scream 2 and the upcoming Carrie series — attributes her lifelong success to never once stepping foot on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous s-- abuse island.
Heather Graham Calls Herself 'Hardworking'
Graham, 56, recently spoke to Us Weekly in a wide-ranging interview about how far she's come.
“I never went to Jeffrey Epstein’s island,” she joked.
“I’m thinking about [that topic] too much. I am very hardworking, and I feel like I’m meant to be doing this,” she said.
The Actress Loves That She Can Support Herself Financially
“I recently started working with a new acting coach, and I love what I do and I’m always trying to learn and do it as well as I can,” Graham went on.
Elsewhere in the chat, the Boogie Nights alum noted how she’s happy she’s able to support herself financially and not depend on anyone else for help.
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- Prince Andrew Had Sex With Not One But Two Woman Sent By Epstein, Documentary Reveals
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Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide in Jail on August 10, 2019
“I’m grateful I can support myself financially. I don’t need to go to a guy [and say], “Can I please buy this?” And I’m grateful I get to do what I love. I love movies and TV, and I get to meet all these interesting people. You can always say, 'I wish I had this or that,' but I’m very grateful for what I have,” she said.
As for Epstein, the financier died in jail in August 2019 and was linked to many, many celebrities and other A-list figures such as the former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Michael Jackson.
Names of Epstein’s associates and friends were exposed in the treasure trove of over 3 million files and emails the DOJ released earlier this year.
The president's DOJ allegedly shredded “huge amounts of paperwork" just a few days after Epstein's suicide.
A division of the Bureau of Prisons — called the After-Actions team — reportedly looked through the s-- trafficker's files in his cell and destroyed many documents.
At least one inmate was used to help discard the files, according to the department's documents. “[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork,” the DOJ's report said.