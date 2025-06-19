'Happy' Heather Locklear Finds Solace in Her Malibu 'Sanctuary' After Split From Chris Heisser: She Is 'in a Great Place'
Heather Locklear is thriving in her stunning Los Angeles mansion, which she now calls her "sanctuary."
"Heather is incredibly happy with her daughter, Ava [Sambora], who is the light of her life, and she has her little Maltese dog, Mister, with her at all times too," insiders close to the 63-year-old actress revealed to an outlet.
Sources said Locklear found her sweet spot in life after overcoming challenges, noting her "life is so peaceful, but it's been hard won so she does tend to be very protective of it."
"Her home is her sanctuary, and it really is a paradise. It's in the Malibu mountains, with a beautiful pool and view and very private," an insider explained. "She loves hosting dinners outside on her huge long table, she has a small group of trusted friends and they are around a fair amount."
Just weeks ago, reports surfaced that Locklear and fiancé Chris Heisser, her high school sweetheart, ended their relationship. Although the exact timeline of their split remains unclear, a close friend of the Game of Love star informed People that the couple has been separated for "a while." Fortunately, Locklear is in a "great place."
Locklear and Chris, also 63, got engaged earlier in April 2020 just as they celebrated her year of sobriety.
The former couple shared a rich history, having dated in high school during the '70s before reuniting in 2017. They briefly parted ways in 2019 but rekindled their romance a year later.
"She's in the best place right now," a friend shared following their latest split. "Her friends and family are happy for her — good things in her future definitely."
As for the reason behind their breakup, Us Weekly reported it was "a slow fizzle."
"They are still friends and support each other's sobriety," the source added. "They are not spending as much time with each other. It's minimal. She's focusing on herself. She is sober and doing really well."
According to the In Touch report, "Heather is single and she's ready to date again," and another insider noted that they both reached the decision to part ways amicably, adding, "She hasn't seen Chris since the New Year but wishes him all the best."
Their on-and-off relationship faced challenges as Locklear battled substance abuse and went to rehab. She completed her most recent stint in October 2019 and was ordered by a court to continue a structured outpatient care plan.
She also reportedly appeared emotionally unstable on some occasions, including an incident where she was found walking across the ledge of a building in 2023. She also threatened to shoot herself in 2019.
Now, it seems she is making significant strides in her sobriety journey.
Locklear made a public appearance at the Calgary Expo in Canada this April, where she discussed her career in Hollywood on a panel.