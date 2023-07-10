Heather Locklear Appears in Great Spirits With Fiancé Chris Heisser After Bizarre Meltdown on Building Ledge
Heather Locklear seemed to be in way better spirits during a trip to the farmers market just a few days after she was seen distraught while walking on the edge of an office building.
On Sunday, July 9, The Perfect Man actress was spotted holding hands with her fiancé, Chris Heisser, at the Westlake Village Farmers Market in Los Angeles, as the dynamic duo shopped around and chatted with vendors.
Locklear was all smiles in an oversized white button up, white sneakers and matching baseball cap, while her beau wore a turquoise-colored T-shirt, khaki shorts and white sneakers. The lovebirds both shielded their eyes from the sun in black sunglasses, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Money Talks star, 61, held her adorable little white dog in her hands for the afternoon outing.
After the trip to the farmers market, Locklear and Heisser enjoyed a lunch date at Mediterraneo restaurant, where they stayed for over an hour, according to the news outlet.
Locklear's positive mood is completely opposite from the state of mind she seemed to be in after leaving an hour-long appointment in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday, June 29.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Heather Locklear Is 'Struggling' With Her Sobriety and Telling Friends She Wants to 'Go Back to Rehab': Source
- Heather Locklear Drinking Again and Taking Ozempic as She 'Obsesses' About Her Weight: 'The Family Is Very Much Worried'
- Heather Locklear Appears Distraught as She Talks to Herself While Erratically Walking on Building Ledge
As OK! previously reported, the Melrose Place actress appeared to be emotionally unstable and talking to herself, as she walked along the ledge of an office building in order to sit by herself on steps located around the other side.
She continued to speak out loud while sitting alone and reading a journal, before seemingly getting angry, slamming the notebook shut and shoving it into her bag.
The sighting sparked serious concern for the A-lister's well-being, as her family and friends began to worry she had relapsed five years after she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold following a mental breakdown.
"Heather is drinking. The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless," a source spilled after photos circulated of the upset actress late last month.
"Tequila has always been her drink. She can't stay away from it. She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40 pounds," the insider shockingly claimed, though she is allegedly taking the medication to treat pre-diabetes.
Page Six obtained photos of Locklear and Heisser at the farmers market.