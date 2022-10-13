Roasted! Heather McDonald Calls Bethenny Frankel The 'Biggest Hypocrite' For Sending Legal Warning To TikTok Star
Heather McDonald is calling it like she sees it. The stand-up comedian slammed Bethenny Frankel for allegedly sending a cease and desist letter to TikTok creator Meredith Lynch after she negatively spoke about The Real Housewives of New York City alum and her Skinnygirl brand.
“I never thought this day would come, but it has come. I am here to mention it all that’s right let’s talk about Bethenny Frankel,” McDonald said in a Tuesday, October 11, TikTok video where she revealed she spoke directly with Lynch about receiving a legal notice.
“I talked to her, because my heart was broken for what she went through. Seeing this young smart creator truthfinder get shut down by Bethenny Frankel sending a cease and desist to her email saying, ‘If you speak of this again you’re breaking confidentiality, you can’t speak about this at all,'” the Chelsea Lately alum explained.
“I’m disgusted by this,” McDonald emphasized. “I want everyone to know that Bethenny is the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood … This is the most hypocritical thing that someone in her position has done.”
The "Juicy Scoop" podcast host went on to reveal that the content creator did not want to directly name Frankel out of fear of retaliation. However, now Lynch is comfortable with calling the former Bravo star out for “what an asshole Bethenny Frankel is.”
“I just think it’s hypocritical, because she’s s**tting on a lot of smaller female owned businesses as well, and she’s critiquing them yet no one can critique her. Wow, wow hypocrite you’ve won the prize, People’s Choice Award biggest Hollywood hypocrite,” the funny lady quipped.
In an apparent response to McDonald's comments, Frankel shared a TikTok of herself lip syncing to the sound, “Or hear me out, you go f**k yourself, and I keep doing what I’m doing.” The Big Shot with Bethenny star wrote in the caption, “I said what I said,” adding the hashtag, “don’t mess with the B.”