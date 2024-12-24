or
Heather Rae El Moussa Laughs Off Hater Who Claimed Her Christmas Gown Wasn't 'Appropriate' for a Mom: 'I Don’t Even Get Offended Anymore'

Heather Rae El Moussa made it clear she doesn't care what other people think.

By:

Dec. 24 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Heather Rae El Moussa couldn't help but chuckle when an Instagram troll criticized the gown she wore for a Christmas party.

On Monday, December 23, the Selling Sunset star uploaded several photos in the sleeveless frock, which featured red lace over nude fabric and a thigh-high slit on one side.

The mom-of-one, 37, was all smiles in the festive frock, as she posed solo and with husband Tarek El Moussa, 43, their son, Tristan (who will turn 2 in January) and her stepson, Brayden, 9.

While many of her followers showered the blonde beauty with compliments, one hater wrote, "The dress is not appropriate. Your [sic] a mother now."

Heather hit back right away, replying, "So because I’m a mother I can’t wear a pretty dress that makes me feel beautiful? What does that have to do with anything? I am still a human and my name is Heather. I’m not just a mother. Choose joy."

Later that night, the real estate guru took a screenshot of the nasty remark and uploaded it to her Instagram Story, writing, "Comments like this make me laugh. I don’t even get offended anymore by the rudeness of others."

"I choose to spread joy, not hate," she added.

In a preview for the Season 2 premiere of The Flipping El Moussas, Heather discussed their plans for the holidays in 2023.

"We do matching Christmas jammies every year. It’s been an El Moussa family tradition for us, and this is Tristan’s first Christmas ever so it’s extra special now that we are a family of five," she shared, also referring to Tarek's daughter Taylor, 14.

"For me, capturing these memories and moments gives me a lifetime of joy," added the Netflix star.

While Heather and her husband were once not on great terms with the mother of his two older children, his ex-wife Christina Haack, 41, they've since buried the hatchet.

In fact, they all banned together for a new show titled The Flip Off.

Haack's estranged husband, Josh Hall, 43, will also appear in some episodes but exited the project after Haack filed for divorce over the summer.

In a recent interview, Haack admitted it "was not fun" to shoot scenes with Hall even before they broke up.

"I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," confessed the mother-of-three, who also shares son Hudson, 5, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," she continued of her estranged spouse. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

