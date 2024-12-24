Heather Rae El Moussa Laughs Off Hater Who Claimed Her Christmas Gown Wasn't 'Appropriate' for a Mom: 'I Don’t Even Get Offended Anymore'

Heather Rae El Moussa made it clear she doesn't care what other people think.

On Monday, December 23, the Selling Sunset star uploaded several photos in the sleeveless frock, which featured red lace over nude fabric and a thigh-high slit on one side.

Heather Rae El Moussa couldn't help but chuckle when an Instagram troll criticized the gown she wore for a Christmas party.

While many of her followers showered the blonde beauty with compliments, one hater wrote, "The dress is not appropriate. Your [sic] a mother now."

The mom-of-one , 37, was all smiles in the festive frock, as she posed solo and with husband Tarek El Moussa , 43, their son, Tristan (who will turn 2 in January) and her stepson, Brayden , 9.

The blonde beauty said she no longer gets 'offended' by rude remarks from social media users.

Heather hit back right away, replying, "So because I’m a mother I can’t wear a pretty dress that makes me feel beautiful? What does that have to do with anything? I am still a human and my name is Heather. I’m not just a mother. Choose joy."

Later that night, the real estate guru took a screenshot of the nasty remark and uploaded it to her Instagram Story, writing, "Comments like this make me laugh. I don’t even get offended anymore by the rudeness of others."

"I choose to spread joy, not hate," she added.