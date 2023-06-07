Heather Rae Young Reacts to Rumors of Favoring Newborn Son With Tarek El Moussa Over Her Stepchildren
Heather Rae Young is setting the record straight on why she posts so much content of her newborn son with Tarek El Moussa, 4-month-old son Tristan.
Addressing the mom-shaming she endures on a daily basis, the Selling Sunset star slammed the constant questions and sarcastic remarks about the whereabouts of her husband's two other kids — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.
“Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily,” Young pointed out to a news outlet, adding that El Moussa and his ex-wife share 50/50 custody.
The blonde babe, who gave birth to her baby boy in January, also pointed out that Taylor and Brayden are "busy with sports and tutoring," explaining: “They always have something going on. I blink and it’s 8 o’clock at night."
“So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids," said Young.
Offering more reasons for the lack of appearances her stepchildren have made on her social media page, Young explained Taylor doesn't always want her picture shared online.
“She’s a teenager now and she’ll be like, ‘I don’t love my hair in that picture. Please don’t post that one,'” the 35-year-old claimed.
Young shutting down rumors of any favoritism comes months after she gushed over her close relationship with El Moussa and Hall's offspring.
“Got so lucky with this one," Young captioned an adorable mother-daughter snap of her and Taylor embracing in matching robes. "I met Tay when she was a little girl and the second I met her, I knew my life was going to change. She melted my heart. She opened her heart to me day one of meeting her. There was never an ‘awkward’ phase for us."
She praised: “Not everyone can understand the close relationship I have with the kids & that’s fine, all that matters is how we feel. The kids made me want to have kids, I love my role as their bonus mom.”
