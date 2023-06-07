Heather Rae Young Reacts to Rumors of Favoring Newborn Son With Tarek El Moussa Over Her Stepchildren

Heather Rae Young is setting the record straight on why she posts so much content of her newborn son with Tarek El Moussa, 4-month-old son Tristan.

Addressing the mom-shaming she endures on a daily basis, the Selling Sunset star slammed the constant questions and sarcastic remarks about the whereabouts of her husband's two other kids — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.