Christina Haack Calls Estranged Husband Josh Hall 'Insecure,' Denies Claim He Was Blindsided by Her Wanting a Divorce
Christina Haack has spoken out as her impending divorce from Josh Hall spins headlines.
On Thursday, July 25, the blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories and addressed her accusation that Hall stole $35,000 from her.
"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she wrote. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
The mother-of-three, 41, then shut down rumors that insisted Hall was blindsided by her decision to divorce.
"For those that aren't aware...divorces do not happen overnight and there is always a breaking point," she declared. "This one is personal..."
According to TMZ sources, Hall didn't expect the Flip or Flop alum to file for divorce, as they claimed he was "seriously committed" to her, her kids and their business together.
The insider added that Haack "stopped speaking to" Hall after "a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney."
Though Hall made his own legal divorce filing, he's still "very sad" about the split.
Haack insisted otherwise in another social media post, noting, "I'm down to keep playing 'Christina Vs. the Victim' as I love this game."
As OK! reported, the two were married for nearly three years before making the decision to part ways.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the breakup, though a source told a news outlet they were having "issues ... for quite some time."
The stars — who were in the midst of filming a show with Haack's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young — did not have a prenup.
When Hall filed for divorce, he listed July 8 as the date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the cause.
Hall requested spousal support and asked that Haack be prohibited from doing the same. He also wants the rights to the TV projects they worked on together, including their upcoming HGTV series.
While Haack is aware of his spousal support request and realizes she may have to pay his legal fees, she said in her filing, "it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal."
"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she added. "He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."