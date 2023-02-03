Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Welcome Their First Child Together: 'Our Hearts Are So Happy'

Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have welcomed their first child together!

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23 Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️," El Moussa, 41, and the Selling Sunset star, 35, confirmed on Thursday, February 2, alongside a sweet Instagram photo of the parents' hands on their newborn.