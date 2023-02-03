Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Welcome Their First Child Together: 'Our Hearts Are So Happy'
Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have welcomed their first child together!
"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23 Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️," El Moussa, 41, and the Selling Sunset star, 35, confirmed on Thursday, February 2, alongside a sweet Instagram photo of the parents' hands on their newborn.
While the adorable baby boy, born Tuesday, January 31, officially makes Young a mother, El Moussa is already the father of Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.
The reality star's castmates quickly flooded her husband's comments section to wish the couple congratulations and send their love to the happy family.
"Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!). 😍😍😍," Young's boss, Jason Oppenheim wrote, while real estate agent Emma Hernan expressed, "OMG!!!!!! Dying!! Congratulations beautiful girl! So proud of you!! Congrats to the whole fam!!!😍😍😍."
Chrishell Stause chimed in, stating, "omg 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹. Sending SO much love your way!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰," as Amanza Smith added, "I can’t wait to meet your perfect sweet baby boy! I love you all. Sooo excited! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺."
"Welcome to the HGTV family little one!" HGTV's account commented, as the network is home to a variety of El Moussa's shows throughout the years, including his and Hall's Flip or Flop series and his and Young's most recent spinoff, The Flipping El Moussas.
The arrival of Young and El Moussa's newborn comes more than one year after the lovebirds tied the knot on October 23, 2021.
When the dynamic duo announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022, Young admitted it came as a much-enjoyed surprise, OK! previously reported.
"It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," Young confessed at the time.