Tarek El Moussa Admits He Had Some 'Lonely Holidays' Prior To Meeting Wife Heather Rae Young: 'Never Going Back'
Better together! Just as Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting baby No. 1 together, the latter gushed over his wife during the holiday season.
"Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last- even while being in her third trimester ❤️ She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special. For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky. 🙏," the 41-year-old captioned a photo of himself with his wife and dog.
Of course, people loved the mushy post, as the Selling Sunset star, 35, replied, "You are my rock. I love you so much ❤️."
"Both of you are blessed to have each other.😍😍😍," one person stated, while another added, "Good for you, you deserve to be happy."
The Flip or Flop star was previously married to Christina Hall, whom he shares Taylor and Brayden with, but he later found love with the blonde beauty.
The duo recently documented their cozy pajamas for the jolly season.
"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from The El Moussa Family!! 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🤍Gifts are great but we feel so lucky already to spend Christmas with the kids, our families, and with a baby boy on the way ❤️There’s nothing better than this time of the year when the town gets quiet and everyone just slows down for a second to spend the day with family 🙏 Hope you all have a great Christmas!! 🥰," he gushed of his brood.
For her part, the Netflix star shared some snaps with her mom and dad from the weekend.
"My whole heart. 🤍 Going into Christmas weekend feeling so lucky. I look around at what I have and feel blessed to be surrounded by so much warmth, support, and love during the holidays- I hope everyone is feeling that in their own way as well ❤️🎄✨ What’s everyone doing for the holiday weekend!? Even if you’re not celebrating!" she said.