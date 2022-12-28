Tarek El Moussa Admits He Had Some 'Lonely Holidays' Prior To Meeting Wife Heather Rae Young: 'Never Going Back'

Better together! Just as Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting baby No. 1 together, the latter gushed over his wife during the holiday season.

"Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last- even while being in her third trimester ❤️ She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special. For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky. 🙏," the 41-year-old captioned a photo of himself with his wife and dog.