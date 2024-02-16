OK Magazine
Heather Rae Young Calls Stepdaughter Taylor 'My Forever Galentine' After Star Was Slammed for Not Including Her in Valentine's Day Post

heather rae young stepdaughter taylor forever galentine valentines day drama
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/instagram
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Clearing the air.

After fans shaded Heather Rae Young for not including a photo of husband Tarek El Moussa's daughter, Taylor, in her Valentine's Day post, the blonde beauty spoke out and debunked rumors of a feud.

heather rae young stepdaughter taylor forever galentine valentines day drama
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/instagram

Heather Rae Young was called out for not including stepdaughter Taylor in her Valentine's Day post.

"We close our ears to the pettiness. We strive for positivity only," the Selling Sunset star, 36, captioned an Instagram Story upload alongside a a photo of herself and Taylor, 13, hugging. "My girl knows she’s my #1 gal."

Young also posted a video of herself and El Moussa, 42, attending Taylor's volleyball game, writing, "Go Tay!!! My forever Galentine."

heather rae young stepdaughter taylor forever galentine valentines day drama
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/instagram

The reality star brushed off the drama and called Taylor 'her forever galentine.'

On Valentine's Day, the mom-of-one uploaded several sweet photos that showed her husband, their son Tristan, 1, and El Moussa's son Brayden, 8, with Taylor noticeably missing.

She also snubbed the teenager in the social media post's caption, writing, "Happy Valentine’s day to my boys T, T & B ❤️👼🏻 I have never felt so much love in my life. All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn’t want it any other way."

heather rae young stepdaughter taylor forever galentine valentines day drama
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/instagram

Young shares one son with husband Tarek El Moussa.

"I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa," Young gushed. "You are my person, and the best daddy I could’ve ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray❤️."

Social media users were quick to call her out, with one person commenting, "you can wish a girl happy Valentines too. Sad to just say the male kids."

heather rae young stepdaughter taylor forever galentine valentines day drama
Source: @theheatherraeelmoussa/instagram

El Moussa shares two kids with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"I cannot believe you chose to alienate Taylor on Valentines Day. That is SAD," another person wrote, while a third said, "What a way to make Taylor feel the love on V-Day. 🙄 As if being 13 isn’t hard enough these days without being snubbed by your stepmom."

El Moussa shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall, who hasn't always had the best relationship with Young.

In fact, in 2022, the ladies were seen arguing in public while at Brayden's soccer game, though soon after, they released a public statement.

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is. We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," Hall explained, noting Brayden had a medical scare. "Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids."

Shortly after the confrontation, the women and their husbands put their differences aside to attend a school function with Taylor.

"Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co- parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us," Young captioned a photo from their day. "Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest 🥰."

