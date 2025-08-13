Heidi Klum Almost Bares Her Chest in Unbuttoned Shirt With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photos
Heidi Klum is not afraid to flaunt her figure — whether clothed or unclothed.
While cuddling up to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Berlin, the supermodel, 52, bared her chest in an unbuttoned shirt on Tuesday, August 12.
Klum left her red-striped blouse loose, nearly exposing her chest, as she rested her head on her man's shoulder.
Heidi Klum's Spicy Snap
She flashed a smile to the camera and leaned on Kaulitz, who was busy scrolling through his phone. The couple both sported sunglasses while lounging indoors.
"@rhye in Berlin," she wrote on the Instagram Story, referencing an R&B musical project.
Later on Tuesday, Klum published a scenic snapshot looking up at a bright blue sky, situated between buildings in Germany.
"If you know you know 😋 BERLIN ❤️," she captioned the post.
One day prior, she gave an inside look at her vacation with Kaulitz, sharing a sweet photo embracing the guitarist by the ocean. Kaulitz showed off his muscles in a black tank top, paired with a backward baseball cap and aviators, as he chilled aboard a boat. Klum wrapped an arm around him and sat on his lap, dressed in a white top, shades and large gold hoop earrings.
"I love you sooooooo very much ❤️," she wrote.
The duo celebrated their sixth anniversary on August 3 with a pool day. They shared a smooch inside the water with a wide-spanning view of an island in the background.
"6 Years married today ❤️🥰 I love you my Tom," Klum gushed.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Age Gap
The Victoria's Secret Angel has faced scrutiny over the years for her 16-year age gap with her husband, but she does not let naysayers affect her.
"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life," she said. "I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."
Klum further called out her detractors during a January 2024 "Call Her Daddy" appearance.
"I just always think, 'Why do people care?'" she quipped, noting that she would give her haters "two middle fingers up." "I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"
The Project Runway host thinks people only target her relationship because Kaulitz is "very hot."
"He didn’t pick you!" she said. "Get over it…I picked him, he picked me. When people are like, 'I’m 16 years older,' thanks for pointing that out. I also know. He knows. I wasn’t lying to him. He knew how old I was from the very beginning. I know I will be aging faster…the 16-year gap will always be there. That’s just how it is. But that’s his choice and my choice, so I never understand why people care."