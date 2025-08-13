PHOTOS Heidi Klum Almost Bares Her Chest in Unbuttoned Shirt With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photos Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum was one step away from flaunting her bust while cuddling husband Tom Kaulitz. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Heidi Klum is not afraid to flaunt her figure — whether clothed or unclothed. While cuddling up to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Berlin, the supermodel, 52, bared her chest in an unbuttoned shirt on Tuesday, August 12. Klum left her red-striped blouse loose, nearly exposing her chest, as she rested her head on her man's shoulder.

Heidi Klum's Spicy Snap

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum is visiting Germany.

She flashed a smile to the camera and leaned on Kaulitz, who was busy scrolling through his phone. The couple both sported sunglasses while lounging indoors. "@rhye in Berlin," she wrote on the Instagram Story, referencing an R&B musical project. Later on Tuesday, Klum published a scenic snapshot looking up at a bright blue sky, situated between buildings in Germany. "If you know you know 😋 BERLIN ❤️," she captioned the post.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum is vacationing in Berlin with her husband.

One day prior, she gave an inside look at her vacation with Kaulitz, sharing a sweet photo embracing the guitarist by the ocean. Kaulitz showed off his muscles in a black tank top, paired with a backward baseball cap and aviators, as he chilled aboard a boat. Klum wrapped an arm around him and sat on his lap, dressed in a white top, shades and large gold hoop earrings. "I love you sooooooo very much ❤️," she wrote. The duo celebrated their sixth anniversary on August 3 with a pool day. They shared a smooch inside the water with a wide-spanning view of an island in the background. "6 Years married today ❤️🥰 I love you my Tom," Klum gushed.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Age Gap

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum packed on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz.

The Victoria's Secret Angel has faced scrutiny over the years for her 16-year age gap with her husband, but she does not let naysayers affect her. "Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life," she said. "I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married for six years.