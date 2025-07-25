Heidi Klum Poses Naked While Cuddling in Bed With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photo

The couple published more racy content last week during an exotic beach vacation. On July 13, the Project Runway host published an Instagram Reel, donned in a cleavage-baring maroon bikini. Kaulitz wrapped a hand around her waist from behind as she extended her head back toward him. Just a few hours later, the duo shared an intimate smooch on the sand.

After their beach day, they enjoyed dinner and dancing at a restaurant. Klum tied a towel around her waist and waved her hips from her seat. Meanwhile, the guitarist covered up in a black-and-white printed polo and clapped his hands to music booming from a speaker.

On July 17, they continued to pack in beach time. The Victoria’s Secret Angel spilled out of a blue two-piece while lying stomach-down on the sand. She covered her eyes with a crochet hat and flashed a smile for the camera. Kaulitz was shirtless with damp strands, as if he had just stepped out of the ocean.

"What day is it?" Klum captioned the Instagram post, indicating they spent a long time on their summer getaway.