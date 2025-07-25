Heidi Klum Poses Naked While Cuddling in Bed With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photo
Heidi Klum stripped down for a revealing snapshot under the sheets.
The supermodel, 52, appeared to be fully nude while lounging in bed with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Klum wrapped herself in a gray comforter as she closed her eyes and rested her head on her man’s shoulder. Kaulitz, 35, was shirtless, with a large tattoo visible on his arm, but his face could not be seen.
Heidi Klum and Her Husband Turn Up the Heat on Vacation
The couple published more racy content last week during an exotic beach vacation. On July 13, the Project Runway host published an Instagram Reel, donned in a cleavage-baring maroon bikini. Kaulitz wrapped a hand around her waist from behind as she extended her head back toward him. Just a few hours later, the duo shared an intimate smooch on the sand.
After their beach day, they enjoyed dinner and dancing at a restaurant. Klum tied a towel around her waist and waved her hips from her seat. Meanwhile, the guitarist covered up in a black-and-white printed polo and clapped his hands to music booming from a speaker.
On July 17, they continued to pack in beach time. The Victoria’s Secret Angel spilled out of a blue two-piece while lying stomach-down on the sand. She covered her eyes with a crochet hat and flashed a smile for the camera. Kaulitz was shirtless with damp strands, as if he had just stepped out of the ocean.
"What day is it?" Klum captioned the Instagram post, indicating they spent a long time on their summer getaway.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Are 16 Years Apart
The couple has faced controversy throughout their romance due to their 16-year age gap, but Klum — who married Kaulitz in 2019 — has publicly clapped back at haters in several instances.
"Two middle fingers up on my end," she addressed detractors during a "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance in January 2024. "I just always think, 'Why do people care?' I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"
The former America's Got Talent judge believes people only target her relationship because her man is "very hot."
"He didn’t pick you!" Klum said. "Get over it…I picked him, he picked me. When people are like, 'I’m 16 years older,' thanks for pointing that out. I also know. He knows. I wasn’t lying to him. He knew how old I was from the very beginning. I know I will be aging faster…the 16-year gap will always be there. That’s just how it is. But that’s his choice and my choice, so I never understand why people care."