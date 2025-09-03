Heidi Klum Awkwardly Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz With Her Eyes Open: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum smooched her man with her eyes wide open. In a Monday, September 1, social media post, the supermodel, 52, was seen strangely keeping her eyes on husband Tom Kaulitz, 36, while giving him a kiss. Klum and Kaulitz locked lips during a sunny afternoon by the ocean. The guitarist sported a black-and-white top, sunglasses and baseball cap, while his woman bared her chest in busty attire.

Heidi Klum Celebrates Husband Tom Kaulitz's Birthday

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got married in 2019.

The couple enjoyed a seaside dinner with friends to celebrate Kaulitz’s birthday. The musician opened gifts at the table, including a luxe silver bracelet, and blew out the candles on a chocolate dessert. He was joined by his twin, Bill Kaulitz, and pals Sara Alviti, Shiro Gutzie and Andreas Guehne. Heidi celebrated the birthday siblings in a sweet Instagram tribute on Monday, publishing an image of the brothers in the pool, shirtless and lounging on a red floatie. "Happy 36 Birthday to my favorite twins. I love you sooooooo very much," she wrote as The Beatles’ "Birthday" played in the background.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Have a 16-Year Age Gap

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are 16 years apart.

Heidi and Tom have faced much controversy throughout their six-year marriage for their large age gap. However, the America’s Got Talent alum does not let haters’ comments negatively impact her. "Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life," she said. "I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Tom Kaulitz just celebrated his 36th birthday.

Heidi continued to drag her detractors during a January 2024 "Call Her Daddy" appearance. "I just always think, 'Why do people care?'" she said, offering haters "two middle fingers up." "I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got handsy on a tropical vacation.