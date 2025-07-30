Heidi Klum Spills Out of Tiny Bikini After Declaring She Goes Topless Around Her Kids: Photo
Heidi Klum is letting her body roam free.
The supermodel, 52, bared her cleavage in a brown bikini top while taking a dip in the ocean on Tuesday, July 29.
Klum stood in the middle of the water while clinking her alcoholic beverage, seemingly with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. She nearly spilled out of her two-piece swimsuit, paired with circular sunglasses and a black trucker hat.
Heidi Klum Nearly Strips Nude in Front of Her Kids
Her sultry video comes after she made a shocking declaration about going topless in front of her children: Leni, 21, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.
"I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she admitted to an outlet on Tuesday, July 29. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."
Heidi also addressed the controversial lingerie advertisements she has done with Leni, most recently in October 2024.
"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,'" the Victoria's Secret Angel recalled. "But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that."
Heidi Klum's Lingerie Excursion With Husband Tom Kaulitz
On July 28, Heidi further flaunted her carefree approach to life while revealing she goes lingerie shopping with her husband.
"He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she said. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."
Klum is confident in her sexuality and has no plans to slow down with age.
"I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she explained. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."
The model loves "running around s---" on vacation and doesn't believe being 52 should hold her back.
"For me to be older, it doesn’t matter," she quipped. "I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around s--- — even now at 52.”
She continued, "The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."