Her sultry video comes after she made a shocking declaration about going topless in front of her children: Leni, 21, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.

"I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she admitted to an outlet on Tuesday, July 29. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

Heidi also addressed the controversial lingerie advertisements she has done with Leni, most recently in October 2024.

"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,'" the Victoria's Secret Angel recalled. "But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that."