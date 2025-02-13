Heidi Klum, 51, Twirls Around in Thong Bikini in Her 'Natural Habitat' by the Pool: Watch
Heidi Klum knows how to work the camera!
On Monday, February 10, the model uploaded a video in which she pranced around near a pool while rocking an icy blue bikini.
"….in my natural habitat today 👙📸," she captioned the clip, which showed her twirling around and posing near a balcony's ledge. She set the video to Lady Gaga's new tune, "Abracadabra."
The blonde bombshell, 51, never shies away from flaunting her envious figure, often going topless on social media or at the beach.
"Even though I am American, I'm also very much European, so I grew up with a lot of nudity on the beach. So for me, this would be no big deal," Klum shared in a past interview.
"So it's not like I'm doing something weird... and I always go to a beach when there's not a lot of people there. So I feel like I get into those things when no one is around," she noted of being seen topless near the ocean.
However, the America's Got Talent judge admitted her penchant for ditching her clothes has landed her in hot water before.
"I have definitely been in America and in resorts where I have taken my top off, this was many, many years ago, and people literally have come to me and said, 'Ma'am, some of the people here are complaining, would you mind putting your top back on?'" Klum recalled.
"And I'm like, 'There's no one here. Who is complaining?' I guess there must have been someone looking out the window somewhere," she quipped. "But obviously I would put my top back on if I was asked."
While Klum does sometimes go topless at her home, she always covers up when they have company.
"[Her kids] will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will,’" she said on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning what’s going to happen here.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry,’" she continued. "I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines."
The star shares daughters Leni and Lou, as well as sons Henry and Johan, with ex-husband Seal.
The singer, 61, formally adopted Leni, whose biological father, Flavio Briatore, isn't in the picture.
In 2019, she married musician Tom Kaulitz, 35.