Heidi Klum Goes Topless as She Soaks Up the Sun: 'It's Hot in L.A.'
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 8:06 a.m. ET
Heidi Klum is making the most of the California sunshine, and she's keeping her poolside look minimal.
The 53-year-old supermodel shared a sizzling new photo on Instagram, showing herself lounging topless beside the pool in nothing but a tiny black thong bikini bottom. Klum stretched out on a sun lounger with one leg raised as she enjoyed the warm weather.
With her blonde hair loose and dark sunglasses on, Klum looked completely relaxed. Her fluffy white dog kept her company on an orange towel nearby, while a bowl of snacks and a drink sat within reach.
“🔥 it’s hot in LA,” she captioned the photo.
Klum's Topless Photo Gets Fans Talking
Fans quickly filled the comments section with fire and heart emojis, along with plenty of compliments for the supermodel.
“Especially with you there! 🔥😍,” one gushed.
Another added, “Well D--- 👀🧜🏽♀️.”
“That’s my jam 🔥,” a third raved.
“Gorgeous and very beautiful woman 🔥,” a fourth chimed in.
While Klum is enjoying some downtime in the sun, she's also preparing for one of the biggest nights on her calendar: Halloween.
Klum Teases Her 25th Annual Halloween Party
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Klum has already started planning her next elaborate Halloween look, and she isn't taking it easy this year. Speaking to People on October 5, she revealed that the annual celebration is always on her mind.
“I feel like I’m always thinking about Halloween and how I can one-up myself,” Klum said. “There’s really no break!”
This year is particularly special for her, as the occasion marks the 25th anniversary of her famous Halloween party.
“All I can say is that we’re going bigger than ever. It’s a very special milestone, and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone… it is my favorite night of the year!” she said.
She added, “I can’t say too much yet, but I can tell you that this year’s costume is going to be much bloodier than in years past. I always love finding a way to surprise people, so I think this one will definitely be gory and get a reaction!”
Klum's Halloween Costume Is Already in the Works
Klum previously teased the project in June, revealing that the costume was already being made. However, the elaborate design may be a challenge even for the people bringing her vision to life.
“It’s a very complicated one to the point where the maker, in the first week, was like, ‘I don't know if I can do it.’ And I was like, ‘Come on, you’ve said this in the past before,’” she told Bustle.
Klum went on to explain that the process would be demanding for both her and her longtime prosthetic designer, Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance, who also transformed Bad Bunny into an aged man during the Met Gala 2026.
“It’s going to be tricky for me and tricky for [Mike] to make, but I think it’s going to be epic. I love it,” she said. “It’s going to be very, very gory.”
Klum Went as Medusa for Halloween Last Year
Klum is known for her elaborate Halloween transformations, and last year's costume was no exception.
“So I wanted to be really, really like a really ugly, ugly Medusa. And I feel like we nailed it — to the teeth,” Klum said before pointing to fangs in her mouth.
Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, joined in on the theme by dressing as a man turned to stone.