Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Show Some Skin In Steamy Anniversary Photos

The declaration of love was accompanied by a video of the AGT judge and the songwriter kissing in bed. Additionally, there is a shot of the pair surrounded by red heart balloons in their birthday suits. These saucy snaps are partnered with photos of their celebration including red roses and a cake with “4 years” written on it.

The couple has always had a passionate relationship — after only less than a year of dating, the two were engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. They then had a secret wedding in early 2019, followed by a beautiful ceremony in Capri, Italy, in August 2019.