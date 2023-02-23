Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Show Some Skin In Steamy Anniversary Photos
Heidi Klum and hubby Tom Kaulitz celebrated their four-year anniversary with a steamy Instagram post.
On Wednesday, February 22, the international supermodel uploaded some au naturel photos with the caption, “Love of my life.”
The declaration of love was accompanied by a video of the AGT judge and the songwriter kissing in bed. Additionally, there is a shot of the pair surrounded by red heart balloons in their birthday suits. These saucy snaps are partnered with photos of their celebration including red roses and a cake with “4 years” written on it.
The couple has always had a passionate relationship — after only less than a year of dating, the two were engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. They then had a secret wedding in early 2019, followed by a beautiful ceremony in Capri, Italy, in August 2019.
The pair is not shy when it comes to sharing their love, especially since Klum has previously posted about locking lips with her man. Just five days ago, the star uploaded a photo of them kissing outside an L.A. art gallery. On New Year’s Day 2023, she posted a snap of them making out, and in November, she shared yet another of the couple smooching.
The German native gushed about her lover in a 2020 interview, saying, “I’m just a much happier person. For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life.”
“I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner,” the actress continued.
In 2022, the mother-of-four said she felt like she’s known the guitarist for a “lifetime.”
“I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way,” she added.
The duo live in their $9.8 million dollar mansion in Bel Air with Klum's four kids: Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou.
