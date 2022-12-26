OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Thirst Traps
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hottest Thirst Traps Of 2022: See Photos Of Kylie Jenner, Chloe Bailey & More!

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year pp
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram; @khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Dec. 26 2022, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After staying cooped up during the pandemic, celebrities were ready to show major skin in 2022!

From topless shots to bikini-clad selfies, check out some of the most sizzling thirst traps of the past 12 months.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner showed off her figure in a bikini from sister Khloé Kardashian's Good American line. While the star looks flawless as usual, she reassured followers it took a lot of hard work to get where she is after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child in February.

"It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy," the makeup mogul explained of postpartum life. "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because. I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

Jennifer Lopez

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year
Source: @jlo/instagram

In November, Jennifer Lopez unbuttoned her pajama top to show off the lingerie she was wearing underneath. “Comfy cozy writing session today,” she captioned the shot, which depicted her sitting on a couch in a home library-like setting.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

thirst traps heidi klum
Source: mega

Model Heidi Klum gave the term "hot mama" a whole new meaning when she snapped this cheeky shirtless pic.

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bailey

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year
Source: @chloebailey/instagram

Singer Chloe Bailey snapped a sexy mirror selfie while clad in a cutout bodysuit. “Pick up the phone baby,” she quipped in the caption, prompting plenty of suitors to offer her their numbers.

"I can honestly and genuinely say it was Beyoncé who made me look at my body and say maybe it is OK to have my body," the star shared of how she gained self-confidence. "Maybe it is OK to have a plump butt. Maybe it is OK to have to shake and jump to fit in my jeans."

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

It was a hot girl summer for Khloé Kardashian, who took every opportunity to showcase her strong and slim physique in an array of swimsuits.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year
Source: @emrata/instagram

Emily Ratajkowski offered little explanation as to why she stripped down to nothing and rolled around on the carpet with her dog, though just a few weeks after she posted this July pic, she split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid infidelity rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Kenya Moore

hottest girl thirst traps thirst year
Source: @kenya/instagram

“Always be the brightest ⭐️ ,” Real Housewives lead Kenya Moore wrote alongside this upload that showed off her curves in a sleeveless yellow dress,

Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.