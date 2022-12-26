Hottest Thirst Traps Of 2022: See Photos Of Kylie Jenner, Chloe Bailey & More!

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner showed off her figure in a bikini from sister Khloé Kardashian's Good American line. While the star looks flawless as usual, she reassured followers it took a lot of hard work to get where she is after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child in February.

"It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy," the makeup mogul explained of postpartum life. "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because. I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”