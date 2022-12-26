Hottest Thirst Traps Of 2022: See Photos Of Kylie Jenner, Chloe Bailey & More!
After staying cooped up during the pandemic, celebrities were ready to show major skin in 2022!
From topless shots to bikini-clad selfies, check out some of the most sizzling thirst traps of the past 12 months.
Kylie Jenner
Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner showed off her figure in a bikini from sister Khloé Kardashian's Good American line. While the star looks flawless as usual, she reassured followers it took a lot of hard work to get where she is after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child in February.
"It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy," the makeup mogul explained of postpartum life. "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because. I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”
Jennifer Lopez
In November, Jennifer Lopez unbuttoned her pajama top to show off the lingerie she was wearing underneath. “Comfy cozy writing session today,” she captioned the shot, which depicted her sitting on a couch in a home library-like setting.
Heidi Klum
Model Heidi Klum gave the term "hot mama" a whole new meaning when she snapped this cheeky shirtless pic.
Chloe Bailey
Singer Chloe Bailey snapped a sexy mirror selfie while clad in a cutout bodysuit. “Pick up the phone baby,” she quipped in the caption, prompting plenty of suitors to offer her their numbers.
"I can honestly and genuinely say it was Beyoncé who made me look at my body and say maybe it is OK to have my body," the star shared of how she gained self-confidence. "Maybe it is OK to have a plump butt. Maybe it is OK to have to shake and jump to fit in my jeans."
Khloé Kardashian
It was a hot girl summer for Khloé Kardashian, who took every opportunity to showcase her strong and slim physique in an array of swimsuits.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski offered little explanation as to why she stripped down to nothing and rolled around on the carpet with her dog, though just a few weeks after she posted this July pic, she split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid infidelity rumors.
Kenya Moore
“Always be the brightest ⭐️ ,” Real Housewives lead Kenya Moore wrote alongside this upload that showed off her curves in a sleeveless yellow dress,