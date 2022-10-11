Like Mother, Like Daughter! Heidi Klum Models Beside Daughter Leni In Attractive Lingerie Collab: Photos

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," wrote Klum in an Instagram announcement about the partnership.

"Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore 'the art of Italian lingerie,'" the 49-year-old continued.

The Victoria Secret Angel also shared an adorable campaign video of Klum and her daughter dancing around on the set of the photo shoot, where they seemed to enjoy laughs and memorable moments with one another.