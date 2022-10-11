Like Mother, Like Daughter! Heidi Klum Models Beside Daughter Leni In Attractive Lingerie Collab: Photos
She got it from her mama! Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, modeled together in a recent lingerie campaign, which was announced on Monday, October 10.
The dynamic duo looked absolutely stunning as they posed side by side in side in seductive Intimissimi undergarments.
Featured photos of the pair showcased their flawless features, as the mother-of-four donned a black bra and matching underwear with dainty white laced trim, while Leni wore both black-and-white high-waisted set and a silk button up.
The blonde and brunette duo both revealed their cleavage, showing off their plunging necklines and luscious locks.
"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," wrote Klum in an Instagram announcement about the partnership.
"Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore 'the art of Italian lingerie,'" the 49-year-old continued.
The Victoria Secret Angel also shared an adorable campaign video of Klum and her daughter dancing around on the set of the photo shoot, where they seemed to enjoy laughs and memorable moments with one another.
Leni shared the exciting news in her own Instagram post, stating, "@heidiklum and I for @intimissimiofficial !! You will love their Lingerie as much as we do!"
While Klum kept her comments off from fans, it didn't stop them from flocking to the stunning teens' account to share their overwhelming support.
"You are gifted, Leni. Wow 👀😍," commented an admirer of the media personality, while another added, "Omg you gotta drop your gym routine girl."
"She looks so much like mom ❤️❤️ the best photo shoot for @intimissimiofficial I’ve ever seen," an additional fan commented.
But some criticized Klum for allowing her young daughter to be in a provocative photo shoot, but fans of the pair quickly shut down the statement.
"I think it just looks natural and fun. What could be wrong with that?" wrote one fan. "Can't take the criticism. Why so jammed up?"
Klum shares Leni with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but she was raised by her stepfather, Seal, whom Klum shares children Henry, 17, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13, with.