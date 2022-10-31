Baring It All? Heidi Klum Poses Nude To Show Off Tan Lines As She Preps For Famed Halloween Bash

"I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more," the teenager revealed.

Despite her protective parent making her wait to jump into the modeling game, Leni credits Heidi as being an inspiration for her own career. "I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,'" Heidi's proud daughter said.