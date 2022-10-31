Baring It All? Heidi Klum Poses Nude To Show Off Tan Lines As She Preps For Famed Halloween Bash
Heidi Klum is no stranger to showing skin. The supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday, October 30, to share an almost nude selfie as she prepped for the return of her infamous Halloween party.
"Halloween Prep 😈1st step!! Tanning with @jimmyjimmycoco," Heidi penned beneath the sultry snap, as she posed in front of the mirror while showing off her tan lines.
STRUTTING HIS STUFF! HEIDI KLUM TEACHES HOWIE MANDEL HOW TO WORK THE RUNWAY IN HEELS — SEE THE HILARIOUS VIDEO
The former Victoria's Secret model — who is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz — is gearing up for the return of her first Halloween party since the COVID-19 pandemic, where she has continued to stun the world with her over-the-top costumes for years.
Ahead of her spooky grand return, Heidi also posed scantily clad with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, whose father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, for a new lingerie campaign. Despite being comfortable with her daughter showing skin now, the famous offspring shockingly revealed her iconic mama initially said no to her wanting to be in front of the camera.
"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping," Leni told People in an October interview. However, Heidi was not as thrilled about the opportunity.
'AGT' JUDGES STEAL THE SHOW AS HEIDI KLUM ROCKS $1,750 ZIMMERMANN MINI DRESS & SOFIA VERGARA REPURPOSES $715 RETROFETE SEQUIN STYLE INTO TUBE TOP — GET THE LOOK
"I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more," the teenager revealed.
Despite her protective parent making her wait to jump into the modeling game, Leni credits Heidi as being an inspiration for her own career. "I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,'" Heidi's proud daughter said.