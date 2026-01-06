Heidi Klum Caught Completely Topless During Beach Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show off her body, even when paparazzi are involved. The supermodel, 52, was photographed strolling completely topless, solely donning a black thong, on the beach on Monday, January 5. Klum didn’t shy away from cameras and flashed a smile while splashing around in the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum showed off her bikini body on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

The star’s chest was fully exposed as she walked on the beach and went in the water with husband Tom Kaulitz. In one snapshot, she sat on the sand and sipped from a beverage, still topless, with a yellow halter top draped over her shoulders. Just two days prior, Klum ditched her top in a social media post. She lay face-up on a beach towel outdoors while the sunset was pictured behind her. “Golden hour ☀️,” she captioned her post. Several fans called out the blonde beauty for over-exposing herself online. “So sorry but this is not nice,” one person wrote, while another said, “Enough already.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum ditched her top while strolling on the sand.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Klum seems to be unfazed. She previously spoke out about feeling comfortable flaunting her figure, even around her children. "I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she told an outlet on July 29, 2025. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum previously revealed she goes naked around her children.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The America’s Got Talent alum added, "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum frequently exposes her body online.

Article continues below advertisement

The Project Runway host does not let age color her desire to pose naked. "For me to be older, it doesn’t matter. I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing,” she confirmed. “I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around s--- — even now at 52. The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum kicked off 2026 with a tropical getaway.