Home > Photos > Heidi Klum
OK LogoPHOTOS

Heidi Klum Caught Completely Topless During Beach Vacation: Photos

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Heidi Klum's chest was fully exposed as she went topless on a sunny beach day.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show off her body, even when paparazzi are involved.

The supermodel, 52, was photographed strolling completely topless, solely donning a black thong, on the beach on Monday, January 5.

Klum didn’t shy away from cameras and flashed a smile while splashing around in the ocean.

Image of Heidi Klum showed off her bikini body on the beach.
Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Heidi Klum showed off her bikini body on the beach.

The star’s chest was fully exposed as she walked on the beach and went in the water with husband Tom Kaulitz. In one snapshot, she sat on the sand and sipped from a beverage, still topless, with a yellow halter top draped over her shoulders.

Just two days prior, Klum ditched her top in a social media post. She lay face-up on a beach towel outdoors while the sunset was pictured behind her.

“Golden hour ☀️,” she captioned her post.

Several fans called out the blonde beauty for over-exposing herself online.

“So sorry but this is not nice,” one person wrote, while another said, “Enough already.”

Image of Heidi Klum ditched her top while strolling on the sand.
Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Heidi Klum ditched her top while strolling on the sand.

However, Klum seems to be unfazed. She previously spoke out about feeling comfortable flaunting her figure, even around her children.

"I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she told an outlet on July 29, 2025. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

Image of Heidi Klum previously revealed she goes naked around her children.
Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Heidi Klum previously revealed she goes naked around her children.

MORE ON:
Heidi Klum

The America’s Got Talent alum added, "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

Image of Heidi Klum frequently exposes her body online.
Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Heidi Klum frequently exposes her body online.

The Project Runway host does not let age color her desire to pose naked.

"For me to be older, it doesn’t matter. I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing,” she confirmed. “I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around s--- — even now at 52. The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."

Image of Heidi Klum kicked off 2026 with a tropical getaway.
Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Heidi Klum kicked off 2026 with a tropical getaway.

Klum invites her husband into her body-positive lifestyle by bringing him lingerie shopping with her.

"He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she dished in a July 2025 interview. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."

