Naked Heidi Klum Gets Rubbed Down During Sensual Massage While Eating Potato Chips: Watch

Heidi Klum is in relaxation mode. The America’s Got Talent judge gave fans a peek at her downtime by posting a video on Instagram that showed her enjoying a sensual massage. In the clip, Klum appeared completely naked, with only part of a blanket placed over her body as she lay face down on the massage table. Making the moment even more carefree, she casually snacked on potato chips while being rubbed down.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum shared a video from her massage session on Instagram.

“😋,” she captioned the post.

Naturally, the comments section quickly filled up with reactions from fans. “So jealous 😍, I want a massage too,oh yeah and chips too 😁,” one follower joked. Another wrote, “I’ve never been jealous of potato chips before 😅.” “You're beautiful and you deserve everything you have and more. Even though you have Tom with you and not me, I know Tom is happy with You .😘💗,” a fan added, referencing Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The playful post followed another headline-making moment for the supermodel, 52. Earlier this month, Klum was spotted walking along the beach completely topless, wearing nothing but a black thong, on January 5. She didn’t appear bothered by the cameras, smiling as she splashed through the water alongside Kaulitz. At one point, Klum relaxed on the sand while sipping a drink, still topless, with a yellow halter top loosely draped over her shoulders.

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA The model was recently photographed topless on the beach.

Just days before that outing, Klum also ditched her top in a social media post. She posed lying on a beach towel outdoors as the sun set behind her. “Golden hour ☀️,” she captioned the photo. While many fans praised her confidence, others weren’t as supportive. Some critics accused the model of sharing too much online. “So sorry but this is not nice,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Enough already.”

Still, Klum has made it clear she’s unfazed by the backlash. In past interviews, she’s openly discussed feeling comfortable with her body, even when her children are around. "I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she told an outlet on July 29, 2025. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum said age does not affect her confidence.

The Devil Wears Prada alum also explained that posing nude has been part of her career long before social media existed. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing," she shared.

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum said being photographed 'nude' is not new to her, as she has been doing it since 1992.