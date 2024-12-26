Heidi Klum, 51, Rocks Chic Black Catsuit to Celebrate Christmas in Aspen: Photos

As OK! previously reported, Heidi isn't afraid of stripping down on social media, which is why she has no qualms about being with someone almost half her age.

"Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," the blonde babe joked about the rocker, 35.

"I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself. I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights," she told The Times. "People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband."