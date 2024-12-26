Heidi Klum, 51, Rocks Chic Black Catsuit to Celebrate Christmas in Aspen: Photos
Heidi Klum made sure to dress up for the holidays this year!
"Santa …Are you coming down my chimney tonight 🎅🎄🔆❄️🥰," the model, 51, captioned a few shots of her wearing a black catsuit with matching tights while hanging out around the fireplace.
Klum seemed to wear the outfit to cheer on Kate Hudson, who sang songs from her debut album Glorious and some Christmas classics at her second-annual holiday concert at Bad Harriet in Aspen.
"CONGRATULATIONS @katehudson 👏👏👏👏👏You really are AMAZING !!!! Thank you for a wonderful intimate night ❤️," she gushed over the actress, 45.
The America's Got Talent star, who is married to Tom Kaulitz, also shared a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations.
"Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post, which featured her husband and her four children — Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. (She welcomed Leni with her ex Flavio Briatore, and she was officially adopted by the musician, 61, in 2009).
The photo also featured her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz and her daughter’s boyfriend Aris Rechevsky, all in matching red pajamas.
The catwalk queen also uploaded some shots of them sledding down a mountain in their festive attire.
"ASPEN DECEMBER 24 2024❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🥰❄️," she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, Heidi isn't afraid of stripping down on social media, which is why she has no qualms about being with someone almost half her age.
"Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," the blonde babe joked about the rocker, 35.
"I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself. I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights," she told The Times. "People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband."
The Project Runway co-host "isn't shy" about her femininity and loves having "cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings," but she admitted her outfits sometimes give men the wrong idea.
"That doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality," she stated. "Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."