Heidi Klum Admits Being Intimate With Husband Tom Kaulitz Is Her 'Favorite Exercise,' Says He's 'Very Good' in Bed
Heidi Klum isn't a fan of traditional sports.
The model didn't hold back when talking about her fitness regimen, admitting her favorite workout is when she's in bed with husband Tom Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019.
"Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," the blonde bombshell, 51, quipped.
"I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself. I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights," she continued. "People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband."
When asked how intimacy is with the rocker, 35, she replied, "Very good. My husband is my match."
Elsewhere in the chat, the mom-of-four revealed she struggled at the beginning of her modeling career because of her body type despite being in good shape.
"I heard designers talking about my weight, but I never bought into it. I felt if they don’t want me like that, it’s tough. I’d go to the modeling agencies when I started and there would be a scale and they would measure and weigh me," the America's Got Talent judge explained.
"I went for endless castings. Only a few asked me to try on their sample clothes and I just didn’t fit into them," Klum recalled.
Instead, the star made money from doing catalogues, but she found that path unfulfilling.
"I was making a great living working 200 days a year, but I also love to create," she said. "I wanted to be seen as a canvas and used imaginatively rather than wear the same boring outfits for every shoot."
"I was more voluptuous and curvier for sure," Klum noted. "I could see some men liked that. But I never gave out that vibe, you know, that there was anything more. I have always been very ‘I’m not the kind of girl you take home, I am just here to work.' I have gone to dinners where the agent was like, ‘You should have dinner with this client, it will help,’ but it was not my thing."
The Project Runway co-host "isn't shy" about her femininity and loves having "cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings," but she admitted her outfits sometimes give men the wrong idea.
"That doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality," she stated. "Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."
The Times spoke to Klum.