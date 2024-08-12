OK Magazine
Heidi Klum Wears Nothing But Thong Bikini Bottoms While Frolicking on the Beach With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Watch

Photo of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Source: mega

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz recently celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum doesn't want any tan lines!

While on vacation with husband Tom Kaulitz, the model stripped down to just a pair of thong bikini bottoms to frolic on the beach and in the ocean.

heidi klum wears nothing thong bikini bottoms husband tom kaulitz
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Heidi Klum has shared a ton of photos and videos from her and Tom Kaulitz's vacation.

"F🏝️R💦E🐠E☀️," she captioned a Friday, August 9, Instagram video that was taken by the rocker, 34. "Just you and I 🥰."

The clip showed the backside of the model, 51, as she walked out of the crystal clear water, and though she used her hands to cover her chest at one point, she later let go and waved her arms in the air.

Two days later, the mom-of-four uploaded a few selfies with her man, captioning the set, "It sure feels like Summer🥰Soaking it all up ☀️💦🏝️👙🐢❤️."

The blonde bombshell was once again topless and also went makeup-free for the snaps.

Klum shared more risqué images the week prior, revealing the couple was on vacation to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary.

heidi klum wears nothing thong bikini bottoms husband tom kaulitz
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

The model had her husband film her as she ran around on the beach topless.

"Celebrating our love today and every day ❤️❤️❤️😛🥰❤️😛😛😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰," she captioned one set of photos, while the German native wrote alongside another, "I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom."

heidi klum wears nothing thong bikini bottoms husband tom kaulitz
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Klum said being naked was normal in her household while growing up.

The America's Got Talent judge has admitted she considers herself a nudist.

"I grew up very free... not hiding or feeling insecure about myself or my body. As much as I love wearing beautiful lingerie and clothes, I also love not wearing too much," she explained in a past interview. "It's a free feeling that I've had since being a small child growing up in Germany. I had parents that never hid from me when they changed clothing or when I walked into the room. When we would go to the beach, my mom would sunbathe topless."

heidi klum wears nothing thong bikini bottoms husband tom kaulitz
Source: mega

The star and Kaulitz married in 2019.

"I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over.’ And I’m like, ‘Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?’ As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," she explained in another interview.

Klum shares four children with ex-husband Seal, 61. The model welcomed her eldest, daughter Leni, with ex Flavio Briatore, but Seal officially adopted Leni, now 20, in 2009.

