Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Cleavage on Luxurious Getaway to St. Barts With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photos
Heidi Klum is living it up in St. Barts!
The 50-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, to share more snapshots of her luxurious, island getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Klum was all smiles and her cleavage was on full display in her black bikini top as she posed next to her rocker hubby. The supermodel's blonde hair fell in messy waves around her face and shoulders.
Kaulitz, who served as a guitarist in the German band Tokio Hotel when he was only 12 years old, sported a yellow, patterned shirt, an orange trucker hat and a pair of sunglasses.
This comes one day after OK! reported, the America's Got Talent judge, shared of sultry video of her walking toward an infinity pool wearing only her bikini bottoms.
"Good morning 😎☀️❤️," she captioned the playful clip.
A few days earlier, Klum posted a couple of racy snapshots of her sunbathing topless on the beach.
The television personality and the musician have been celebrating New Year's at the lavish vacation spot for several days with Klum regularly taking to social media to post everything from sweet selfies to a video of Kaulitz getting handsy with her on the dance floor.
In the clip, the guitarist wrapped his arms around his wife from behind as she swayed to the music, rubbing his hands up and down her thighs and backside.
Kaulitz and Klum tied the knot in 2019 and have enjoyed three years of wedded bliss. Despite occasionally receiving criticism about their 16-year age gap, the Project Runway personality has brushed off the hate.
"We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way," she explained. "I feel like we're never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now. I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun."
In a January 2020 interview, Klum admitted she was a "much happier person" since meeting Kaulitz.
"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," she said. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."
Klum spoke with People about her relationship with her husband.