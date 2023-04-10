Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Celebrating Easter Topless By The Pool: Photo
While some people partook in Easter egg hunts and family dinners, Heidi Klum celebrated the holiday in her own special way.
Case in point: on Sunday, April 9, the Project Runway alum marked the occasion by posing topless near the pool while wearing a pair of festive white bunny ears.
"❤️ 🐰 🌞," Klum captioned the cheeky photo of herself, in which she covered up her features with her hands while rocking just a black thong with minimal makeup.
The 49-year-old, who has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019, isn't shy when it comes to flaunting her figure — especially when her husband is involved. In fact, for the couple's four-year anniversary, the duo set the internet a blaze with a naked mirror snap that Klum captioned, “Love of my life.”
Though the America's Got Talent cohost is already a mom to Leni Olum Klum, 18 — who she shares with ex Flavio Briatore — and three kids with ex-husband Seal (Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 17, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 16, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 13), she and Kaulitz would be open to welcoming one more to their brood.
While appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show in February, Klum was propositioned if she would ever have another baby, to which she said, "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here, sometimes here, you know?"
"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…" while snapping her fingers before rendering her final verdict. "Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja."
In celebration of her third anniversary with the guitarist, Klum gushed over finally finding her perfect partner in life. "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," she penned on social media at the time.
"I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way," the blonde beauty continued. "I feel like we're never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now. I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen."