Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Body on Italian Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photos
Lovebirds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are living it up during their Italian vacation!
The supermodel and the guitarist were recently spotted on Matsuhisa Beach in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, on Wednesday, July 12. Klum shared some footage from the stunning beach, showing herself and her hubby soaking up the sun while relaxing a lounge chair together.
In the videos, the former Project Runway host wore a skimpy black bikini with a few gold body chains and big tan sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kaulitz sported his long dark beard and dark long hair as the 50-year-old laid on top of him.
In an additional post, the America’s Got Talent star featured footage of herself taking an outdoor shower in her beach attire. Klum jumped and danced around as the water fell over her toned body.
"🥶 cold 💦🌞," she captioned the upload.
As OK! previously reported, the pair of lovers have been traveling around the globe quite frequently as of late, as the blonde beauty shared snaps of herself and Kaulitz while on the road with his band Tokio Hotel.
The sultry image showed Klum laying on the 33-year-old musician's lap as he stroked her chest. "Tour life," she wrote.
Prior to the tour, the star received backlash for her posting images from her and 19-year-old daughter Leni's lingerie campaign.
"Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here 🥳🥳🥳🥳 You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores," Heidi said. "If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favorites on our stories!"
"Who does a lingerie ad with their daughter?" one Twitter user said in reaction to the post, while another added, "This is weird."
"I adore Heidi Klum, but doing a lingerie campaign with your daughter is very strange," commented a third.
Others called Leni a "nepo baby' since she became known via her parents, Heidi and stepdad Seal. However, the teen has acknowledged her privilege.
"It's just a fact. My parents are famous. I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had," she said to People about her budding career. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time."