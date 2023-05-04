Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA After Model Receives Backlash for Lingerie Photoshoot With Daughter
Brushing off the haters. Earlier this week, Heidi Klum received quite a bit of a backlash for her and 19-year-old daughter Leni's lingerie campaign, but the model is clearly not letting the negativity bother her.
Instead, the blonde beauty is enjoying tagging along with husband Tom Kaulitz as his band Tokio Hotel tours the globe!
On Tuesday, May 2, the mom-of-four uploaded a few cozy photos from the two's recent adventures, with one sultry snap showing her laying down in the 33-year-old musician's lap as he strokes her chest. One day later, Klum, 49, displayed pictures from "tour life," showing the pair dining out, visiting a park and sharing a smooch while sitting in bed on Kaulitz's tour bus.
The sweet snaps come just a few days after the America's Got Talent judge posted images from her and Leni's Intimissi photoshoot, which some fans thought was a bit odd.
"Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here 🥳🥳🥳🥳 You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores," Heidi captioned the snaps, which showed the girls holding hands while clad in a bra and underwear, with the teen also wearing a cardigan. "If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favorites on our stories!"
After countless people bombarded the snaps with rude remarks, Klum disabled the comments sections.
"Who does a lingerie ad with their daughter?" one Twitter user question, while another noted, "This is weird."
"I adore Heidi Klum, but doing a lingerie campaign with your daughter is very strange," added a third.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others called out the pair in light of the recent "nepo baby" ordeal, though in the past, the teenager — who was also raised by stepdad Seal — has acknowledged her privilege.
"It's just a fact. My parents are famous. I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had," she said to People of her fashion career. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time."