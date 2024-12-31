Heidi Klum, 51, Sizzles in Barely-There Red Bikini as She Enjoys Some Hot Tub Time With Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Watch
Heidi Klum is heating things up while she enjoys her snowy getaway in Aspen!
On Tuesday, December 31, the model, 51, shared some fun snaps of herself in a hot tub alongside her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, and his twin, Bill Kaulitz.
"Holiday ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️🥰," she captioned the snapshots via Instagram.
The blonde babe, who wore a tiny red bikini, a green hat and blue sunglasses, uploaded a fun video of herself falling over while entering the hot pool of water alongside the rocker, 35, and his sibling. In another clip, she taped herself running out of the hot tub in only her bathing suit. Klum then appeared to lick some snow off her glass.
Klum has been documenting her recent getaway quite frequently. She also posted her tracksuit outfit, in addition to kissing her man in the snow. "❄️❤️," she simply wrote alongside the pictures.
On December 28, she stripped down to a red top and lacy bottoms. "☃️❄️🥰 Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve? For me …it’s red lace ❤️ Good Luck 🍀," she captioned the cheeky video clip.
Additionally, Klum gave a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with her husband and kids Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.
"Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote along the cute photographs.
It's no surprise Klum loves to strip down a lot, as she previously got candid about being free with no clothes on.
“I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” she told People in 2023.
However, if she's having company, she knows she has to look appropriate. "As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” she confessed. “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”
She also said her hubby loves her body just the way it is.
“When he met me, he said, ‘You can always also eat a little bit more.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today. When you’re a model … I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I’ve met him, I’ve just been more relaxed,” she said.