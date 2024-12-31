Heidi Klum, 51, Sizzles in Barely-There Red Bikini as She Enjoys Some Hot Tub Time With Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Watch

Heidi Klum is heating things up while she enjoys her snowy getaway in Aspen!

On Tuesday, December 31, the model, 51, shared some fun snaps of herself in a hot tub alongside her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, and his twin, Bill Kaulitz.

"Holiday ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️🥰," she captioned the snapshots via Instagram.