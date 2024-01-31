Heidi Klum Admits She's Typically 'Topless' at Home, Which Daughter Leni Thought Was 'Normal' Growing Up

"I mean, I try to be like that with my kids. Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless," Klum said on a recent episode of "Call Her Daddy." "And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.’"

"But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning what’s going to happen here.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines," she continued.