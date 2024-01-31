Heidi Klum Admits She's Typically 'Topless' at Home, Which Daughter Leni Thought Was 'Normal' Growing Up
Heidi Klum is known to some skin on social media — and apparently, it's something she does in the comfort of her own home, too!
"I mean, I try to be like that with my kids. Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless," Klum said on a recent episode of "Call Her Daddy." "And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.’"
"But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning what’s going to happen here.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines," she continued.
Klum's eldest child, Leni, 19, never thought twice about her mom rarely wearing clothes around the house when she was growing up.
“I would have birthday parties at the house. Or I’d have friends over, like my boyfriend over. And she tans topless by the pool," Leni recalled. "And I remember having my girlfriends over and I’d be so embarrassed and like, scared, because usually in like my friend’s families, I never see my friend’s moms tanning naked at the pool."
"But I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, kinda stand off-ish but it was so normal in our family," she added.
Leni also revealed how she stumbled upon her mom's s-- closet.
“I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” the teenager gushed. “I was going through it with all my friends. I really had no idea what it was and my mom got so mad at me after.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elsewhere in the conversation, the model, 50, who is married to Tom Kaulitz, 34, said her dating life used to be all over the place. “Look at my past. I don’t have a type,” she pointed out. “I’ve been with someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny. Their personalities have also been very, very different. At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with. Someone who makes you feel great and sees you and continues to see you.”