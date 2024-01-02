Heidi Klum Goes Topless in Cheeky Bikini Snap During Lavish Vacation With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum isn't afraid to show off her fit figure!
The America's Got Talent judge, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to share a sultry video of her walking toward an infinity pool overlooking the beach while on her lavish getaway to St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34.
The German model appeared to be holding a cup of coffee as she enjoyed the perfect weather topless, sporting only a black pair of bikini bottoms.
"Good morning 😎☀️❤️," she captioned the cheeky clip.
This isn't the first time Klum opted to lose her bikini top on her magical island getaway. As OK! previously reported, she posed topless a separate time in late December 2023, while sunbathing in the sand next to her husband.
Klum and Kaulitz celebrated Christmas and rang in 2024 on the luxurious island. The mother-of-three has been documenting the vacation, from sharing photos and videos of bottles of champagne and days at the beach to getting wild on the dance floor with her hubby.
On December 31, 2023, the television personality posted a video of her rocking a sparkly, white, skirt and matching top. She swayed her hips to the music and danced on Kaulitz as he wrapped his arms around her from behind.
However, several followers weren't fans of the amount of PDA the pair were showing the world when the rocker got extra handsy, repeatedly rubbing his palms up and down her backside and thighs.
"This is such an awkward video… I can’t believe she thought it was a good idea to post this," one person wrote, while another added, "No, this is too much… it’s really embarrassing for both of them."
Klum and Kaulitz — who have a 16-year age gap — tied the knot in 2019 and never shy away from sharing loved-up selfies together.
"We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way," she revealed of their relationship in an interview. "I feel like we're never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now. I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun."