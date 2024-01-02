Heidi Klum Goes Topless in Cheeky Bikini Snap During Lavish Vacation With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Klum and Kaulitz celebrated Christmas and rang in 2024 on the luxurious island. The mother-of-three has been documenting the vacation, from sharing photos and videos of bottles of champagne and days at the beach to getting wild on the dance floor with her hubby.

On December 31, 2023, the television personality posted a video of her rocking a sparkly, white, skirt and matching top. She swayed her hips to the music and danced on Kaulitz as he wrapped his arms around her from behind.